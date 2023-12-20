Canyon Labs Announces Senior Leadership Changes

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Veterans Join Leadership of Canyon Labs to Bring Best-in-Class Customer Experience.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Canyon Labs announces the appointment of Sarah Ptach as President and Wendy Mach as Senior Director of Technical Services to further enhance leadership expertise in the pharmaceutical and medical device service industries.

These new leadership roles represent a commitment to premier expertise in the industry in order to increase the capabilities of Canyon Labs to deliver streamlined solutions in regulatory consulting, sterilization, analytical testing and packaging. Known as a best-in-class resource for companies across the United States to take products and devices to market, Canyon Labs is dedicated to further accelerating innovation and expertise in these unique pillars of growth, with a focus on top-of-the-line customer service.

Widely known as an industry expert with her background in packaging and compliance, Sarah Ptach, brings a decade of experience, leadership and a unique skill set that will add depth to a critical need in the regulatory, testing and compliance industry. "I couldn't be more thrilled to be at the helm of a company that is poised to disrupt the status quo of what customers can expect from industry providers. Our focus is delivering a streamlined process to create the very best customer experience in the industry. No more unreturned calls/emails and long lead times. We aim to deliver a transparent, consultive experience that feels like an extension of your team." - Sarah Ptach, President, Canyon Labs

Bringing 30 years of medical device manufacturing, sterilization, and laboratory experience, Wendy Mach has significant experience working in microbiology testing for sterility assurance and related equipment validations, and as a lab supervisor, managing the sterility, microbial limits, bio-burden, endotoxin, and antimicrobial effectiveness services. Wendy is an industry subject matter expert for ship testing, package integrity, and microbial barrier tests. "I am so excited to elevate the capabilities of the Canyon Labs team while always keeping our customers at the forefront of everything we do." Wendy Mach, Sr. Director of Technical Services, Canyon Labs.

About Canyon Labs: Canyon Labs provides scientific and regulatory services with exceptional levels of customer service and communication to companies across the United States. With specific expertise in the medical device & pharmaceutical industries, our team of highly skilled scientists, chemists, engineers and regulatory and quality consultants utilize the state-of-the-art laboratory in a highly accredited facility to help companies get their products to market.

Contact Information

Kainoa Clark

CMO

[email protected]

SOURCE: Canyon Labs

View the original press release on newswire.