HAMPSHIRE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / TiEnergy LLC, a family-owned railroad tie recycling and repurposing company with a track record of innovation in the industry, announced a carbon footprint reduction of 1.6 million pounds in 2023, as a direct result of its environmentally friendly railroad tie disposal methods. More than 22 million railroad ties are taken out of service in the U.S. every year, and millions more are already deteriorating in rail yards or disposal sites. By responsibly removing and sustainably recycling the old ties, TiEnergy reduces greenhouse gas emissions while placing railroads in the center of the circular economy.

TiEnergy reduces rail industry carbon footprint

TiEnergy saves 1.6 million pounds of carbon in 2023 with its environmentally- friendly railroad tie disposal



"TiEnergy was founded twenty years ago to solve the challenge of railroad tie disposal. Today our operations help reduce the carbon footprint of railroad organizations and push the industry to a more sustainable future," says Steve Berglund, CEO and Founder of TiEnergy . "On the heels of the announcement to invest in the future of Union Station (right here in Chicago) and also across the country with high-speed rail, we're proud to end the year with such a significant and measurable contribution to a cleaner and greener future for United States' railroads."

TiEnergy is equipped to recycle up to 5,000 ties per day. The company removes ties from storage sites, extracts metal hardware from the ties through its patented Tie Plate Picker technology, and then grinds the ties into TIEROC, an engineered construction aggregate substitute made from ground-up ties and post-consumer wood waste. Railroad ties gain an additional use when landfills use TIEROC to create a permeable and consistent road base that streamlines operations and allows more productive turnaround times. It also allows landfills to forego more carbon-intensive materials like rock and stone, further reducing the carbon impact of waste disposal operations.

The company works with Class I, Class II, and Short Line railroads, commercial and industrial companies, and landfills across the United States and Canada. Beyond rail tie recycling, TiEnergy has expanded its capabilities to include old utility poles, crane mats, and pallets.

About TiEnergy

TiEnergy, LLC is an Illinois-based, family-owned company with a primary business of sustainable railroad tie removal, recycling and repurposing. Through innovative solutions such as TIEROC, an aggregate substitute made from recycled wood ties and out-of-service wood products, and patented technology that removes railroad tie plates, TiEnergy has created a new, environmentally responsible market for post-consumer waste. The company is a subsidiary of Midwest Companies, a sustainable waste management company that collects and recycles material waste for the construction, demolition, and railroad industries. For more information, visit

