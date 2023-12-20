Arab Social Affairs Ministers 43Rd Session Kicks Off In Cairo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- The 43rd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs kicked off on Wednesday in Cairo, headed by Egypt.

Egyptian Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine Al-Kabbaj said in her opening speech that this session was held in a delicate phase that witnesses unprecedented struggles and challenges because of the ongoing aggression on the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Al-Kabbaj noted that since the first day of the aggression, Egypt has sent 4000 shipments of humanitarian aid through Rafah crossing by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, and continues sending aid for the people of Gaza until the situation calms down.

She added that this meeting is considered an opportunity for exchanging visions and expertise to support the sustainable development plan of 2030 that would benefit Arab citizens.

On her part, Assistant Secretary General and President of Social Affairs in the Arab League Haifa Abu Ghazala started her speech by expressing her condolences to Kuwait over the passing of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and wishing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah success and prosperity.

She also said that the world is witnessing a human tragedy that would be printed in history and people's memories due to the vicious crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

Abu Ghazala suggested forming an emergency committee in the Council of Ministers of Social Affairs that would make immediate and necessary decisions in the social and humanitarian fields, and that the council remains ongoing until the situation in Gaza stabilizes.

She expressed confidence that these difficult times will not stop the Council from continuing its work to promote joint Arab social development work in various social fields.

Furthermore, on the same matter, she explained that the agenda includes many topics that represent a priority for Arab people and contribute to strengthening Arab efforts aimed at implementing the Sustainable Development Plan of 2030 by focusing on vulnerable groups in society.

She also stressed the importance of preparations for the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in its fifth session in Mauritania, in light of the results of the extraordinary session of the council last October in Tunisia, as well as preparing for the upcoming Arab Summit in Bahrain and other important related topics.

The Kuwaiti delegation was headed by Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi. (end)

