Kuwait Amir Congratulates Qatar On Founder's Office Assumption Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on occasion of the anniversary of Qatar's founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammad Al-Thani assumption of office.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal commended the notable achievements in Qatar, as well as the sturdy fraternal relations between both nations and affirmed keenness on bolstering and developing cooperation between the two.

His Highness the Amir also wished Sheikh Tamim good health and the people of Qatar all progress and prosperity. (end)

aai







MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107634011