Kuwait Premier Congratulates Qatar On Founder's Office Assumption Anniv.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on occasion of Qatar's founder anniversary of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammad Al-Thani assumption of office. (end) aai

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.