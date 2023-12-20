Minister Of Defense Congratulates Amir On Assuming Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah congratulated on Wednesday His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on taking the constitutional oath and becoming the 17th ruler of the State of Kuwait.

In a statement, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad wished His Highness the Amir, on behalf of the ministry, welfare and good health, hoping that he would continue to succeed in his position as leader of the country and the Kuwaiti people.

He expressed to His Highness the Amir the ministry's full loyalty in serving and protecting the country and its leadership, wishing him good health and further success in leading Kuwait into a much prosperous and promising future. (end)

ahk







