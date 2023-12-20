Zionist's Massacres In Gaza Are (New Holocaust) - UN Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Dec 20 (KUN) -- Chairman of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Algerian diplomat Dr. Noureddine Amir, said on Wednesday that he sent a letter to the UN asking about the status of Palestinians human rights, and reason behind the UN and International organizations silence regarding the massacres committed by the Zionists occupation forces against people in Gaza, which he called a "new holocaust".

The Algerian diplomat, speaking to the media in Algeria, emphasized the recent Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva as pivotal, stressing the imperative to increase global efforts to halt the alleged acts of genocide committed by Zionists forces in Gaza.

The diplomat decried what was described as a double standard policy that prioritizes Zionist forces' interests over the welfare of the Palestinians, highlighting the pressing need for unified international action to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding there.

He also said that he wrote civil societies and major universities in the US to pressure US Congress to find an immediate solution to stop the Zionists aggression.

He also denounced the United States abortion of all international resolutions and efforts for a ceasefire in Palestine and its unconditional support for the Zionist entity, which serves its own interests and its interests in the region.

He also considered the countries supporting the Zionist entity as countries that have lost humanity and credibility. (end)

