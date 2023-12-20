US Diplomat: Washington Is Moving To End War In Gaza As Soon As Possible

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said Wednesday that her country is moving to end military operations in Gaza as nearly as possible.

This came during a meeting between Nuland and the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani in the Iraqi capital.

During the meeting, both sides discussed war in Gaza and other issues related to the safety of diplomatic missions in Iraq, in addition to bilateral cooperation, and the strategic framework between the two countries, a statement by the media office of the Iraqi Presidency said.

The statement pointed out that Al-Sudani reviewed the situation in Gaza and the terrible crimes committed to the Palestinian, stressing that the International community has lost a lot of its credibility due to its stands towards the Palestinian issue.

On the other hand, Al-Sudani renewed his government commitments to maintain peace on its territories and its seriousness in protecting diplomatic missions, embassies, and other locations hosting chancellors of International coalition, confirming the Iraqi refusal of any actions launched by any third party form the Iraqi territories.

Coinciding with the Israeli war on Gaza, many Iraqi military bases that host US military consultants were attacked by missiles, while the US embassy was targeted only once and was described by the Iraqi government "terrorist", pledging to pursue those involved. (end) aah

