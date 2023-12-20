Seychelles Pres. Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Assuming Office

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a congratulatory cable from President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan, on assuming office. His Highness the Amir sent a reply enclosed with the utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end) seo

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.