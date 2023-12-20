Kuwait Reiterates Support To Palestinian People Against Israeli Occupation Crimes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait continues to be a staunch supporter of the Palestinian people in the face of crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against civilians, schools, hospitals and houses in Gaza Strip, the Gulf state's permanent representative to the Arab League said Wednesday.

Talal Al-Mutairi, addressing a meeting of the Arab Ministers of Social Affairs in Cairo, said the violations committed by the Israeli occupations againsts civilians, including women and children, as well as destruction of infrastructure and hospitals in Gaza Strip were unacceptable.

Al-Mutairi meanwhile said the meeting would touch upon important issues related to Arab citizens, family, children and the disabled.

He hoped the ministers would produce sustainable plans and objectives that would address challenges facing societies.

Al-Mutairi also thanked the ministers for standing for a minute in silence in honor of Kuwait's late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (Pickup previous)

mm







MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107634004