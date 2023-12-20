Cabinet, Assembly State Min. Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Assuming Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Issa Al-Kandari congratulated on Wednesday His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming the office.

Al-Kandari said, in a statement to KUNA, that the history of His Highness the Amir and experience confirm beyond any doubt the advancement of the country towards growth, prosperity, security and safety. (end)

jy







MENAFN20122023000071011013ID1107634003