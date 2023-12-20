               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Cabinet, Assembly State Min. Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Assuming Office


12/20/2023 9:28:23 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, Issa Al-Kandari congratulated on Wednesday His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming the office.
Al-Kandari said, in a statement to KUNA, that the history of His Highness the Amir and experience confirm beyond any doubt the advancement of the country towards growth, prosperity, security and safety. (end)
