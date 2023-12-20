(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="WHITE LAMP Glamping Resort in Nasu, Japan Produces Tie-up Video with Popular Influencer IVY CHAO" data-link=" LAMP Glamping Resort in Nasu, Japan Produces Tie-up Video with Popular Influencer IVY CHAO" class="whatsapp">Shar Highlighting a glamping experience with hotel-grade high-quality facilities

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2023 - The Hygge WHITE LAMP glamping resort provides mental and physical relaxation with hotel-grade high-quality while feeling the beautiful four seasons surrounded by the rich nature of the Nasu Highlands. It has produced and started delivering a video introducing the facility in cooperation with popular influencer IVY CHAO.















URL of video:

WHITE LAMP enables many guests to experience a resort stay away from regular life based on the value of 'doing nothing is the most luxurious way to spend time' since the facility opened in 2021.

Now that the COVID-19 pandemic is showing signs of subsiding and foreign tourists visiting Japan are increasing, a video was produced with Taiwanese influencer IVY CHAO, to let people in Taiwan, where camping and glamping have become particularly popular and there is a high level of desire to visit Japan, learn about the appeal of the facility.

The tie-up for the video shoot was brought about as a result of WHITE LAMP reaching out to IVY because she matched the image of customers envisaged by WHITE LAMP who can enjoy 'the luxury of spending time doing nothing' advocated by WHITE LAMP, and IVY taking an interest.

The video not only introduces the facilities, but also enjoying meals and the amenities, in addition to showing fully enjoying Hygge (a Danish word meaning cozy) that is the concept of WHITE LAMP, such as enjoying a campfire.

WHITE LAMP has mainly catered to guests from within Japan until now, but starting with this video, it will expand services enabling comfortable use of the facilities by guests from Taiwan such as offering menus and explanations in Chinese (traditional).



Features of WHITE LAMP





All guest rooms are equipped with standalone bathroom functions (including outdoor bathtubs), sink and toilets

Large domes-shaped wooden cabins are used for the guest rooms that earnestly seek to provide 'comfort' enabling guests to enjoy a hotel-like stay with high-quality facilities and service while fully enjoying the rich nature of Nasu

All cabins are also equipped with a roofed BBQ station and campfire space enabling guests to enjoy the best part of camping

There is an excellent range of natural, high-quality items such as towels with an emphasis on quality and nature-oriented amenities Cuisine based on the theme of 'beauty and health' includes a BBQ course of carefully selected ingredients centered on local Nasu Kogen Wagyu beef and Gunjibuta pork*, and a Western-style herbal hot pot course for dinner, and homemade desserts offering enjoyment of the changing seasons.

* Gunjibuta pork: LWD pigs raised in Nasunogahara

The elegant French-style breakfast offers appealing culinary proposals based on the chef's unique ideas such as using Nasuno Goyou Ran eggs.

In addition to four dome tents that are widely used in existing glamping facilities, large wooden cabins with a diameter of 8 meters and 10 meters. The seven types of 15 guest rooms designed with simple and stylish Scandinavian taste present a ' space away from regular life' for relaxing both mind and body.Careful attention has been given to not only the interior, but also appointments and amenities, with separate toilets, bathroom vanities and bathroom functions in all guest rooms to enable female guests to stay in comfort, eliminating any shortcomings felt in glamping facilities. The deck terrace has a roofed BBQ station in addition to a space for enjoying a campfire, enabling guests to fully enjoy the outdoors while maintaining privacy.We want you to treat your mind and body well within nature based on the concept of 'hug nature, hug yourself.'A place where you can enjoy Hygge time with your loved ones... that is WHITE LAMP. Based on the approach that 'doing nothing is the most luxurious way to spend time,' we promise a stress-free experience of a resort stay away from regular life.At YUTAKA RESORT, we welcome guests with the aim of creating a genuine glamping resort.Address : 3812-1 Takakuotsu, Nasu-machi, Nasu-gun, TochigiPrice* : From 27,000 yen per person (one night and two meals; tax included)Official website :General inquiries : ...* Pricing may change depending on factors such as the plan and season.YouTube: @HeyImIvyChaoInstagram:Hashtag: #WHITELAMP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WHITE LAMP