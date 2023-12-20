Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Trends [2030] | Industry Booming Worldwide

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global“ Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market “ Status and Prospect | New Report [2023-2030] | The research report gives the most upcoming industry information on the real market situation and future outlook. This report provides you analysis of the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market size, share, future growth, and cost structure, as statistical and comprehensive data of the global market. The report is beneficial for strategists and industry players to plan their future business strategies. This is an in-depth market report, that provides all you need to know about the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market. It includes the market volumes for Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs present and the latest news and updates about the market's current situation, historic data, present market trends, and this factor which is valuable and supportive to the business.

Get a sample PDF of the report at -

The list of TOP KEY PLAYERS in the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Report are -

The information for each competitor includes Company Profile, Main Business Information, SWOT Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Market Share, etc.



Bayer HealthCare

Eli Lily

Pfizer

Novartis

Eisai

Halozyme Therapeutics

Roche

Puma Biotechnology

Janssen Biotech

AbbVie

BioMarin

Array BioPharma

Merck

Syndax

MacroGenics

ImmunoGen

Santen Pharma

Celgene

Oncothyreon

AstraZeneca

Sprint Bioscience

Genentech

Galena Biopharma

Lycera CTI BioPharma

Among other players domestic and global, Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America separately. Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analyses for each competitor separately.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs in United States, including the following market information:

United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (USD millions)

United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

United States top five Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs companies in 2020 (%)

The global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market size is expected to growth from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of Percent during 2021-2027.

The United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market was valued at USD million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of Percent during the forecast period.

QYResearch has surveyed the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Furthermore, the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Trends report delivers essential statistics, data, information, and trends in this specialized sector, as well as competitive landscape details. In summary, this report is essential reading for industry participants, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone who has a stake or is considering entering the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Report 2023-2030

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Size in 2023 - Report Overview

The Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Size research report for the years 2023 to 2030 presents an overview of the market's statistical scope, market division standards, and research methods. The report provides an executive summary of various market segments categorized by region, product type, application, and others, detailing the market size of each segment and its potential for future development. The report offers a comprehensive view of the current state of the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market and its evolution in the short, medium, and long term. Additionally, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape, including market share, capacity, output, price, latest development plans, mergers, and acquisition information of the main manufacturers.

The latest research report provides a deep insight into the global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market, covering all essential aspects from macro overviews to micro details such as market size, competitive landscape, development trends, niche markets, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The analysis helps readers shape competition within the industry and develop strategies for the competitive environment to enhance potential profits. Moreover, it provides a framework for evaluating and assessing a business organization's position.

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Segmentation -

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market growth is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2030, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into -



Mitotic Inhibitors

Anti-Metabolites

Hormone Receptor

Aromatase Inhibitors HER2 Inhibitors

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including -



Phase I

Phase II Phase III

Enquire before purchasing this report -

Regions and Countries Level Analysis -

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research study of the global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market analysis presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs markets. For the historical and forecast period 2017 to 2030, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market.

Geographic Segmentation - Top Countries Data



North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market -

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 , the world economy continues to suffer from a series of destabilizing shocks, many companies experienced bankruptcy and a sharp decline in turnover. After more than two years of the pandemic, the global economy began to recover, entering 2023, the Russian Federation's invasion of Ukraine and its global effects on commodity markets, supply chains, inflation, and financial conditions have steepened the slowdown in global growth. In particular, the war in Ukraine is leading to soaring prices and volatility in energy markets, with improvements in activity in energy exporters more than offset by headwinds to activity in most other economies. The invasion of Ukraine has also led to a significant increase in agricultural commodity prices, which is exacerbating food insecurity and extreme poverty in many emerging markets and developing economies.

To Know How Covid-19 Pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Will Impact This Market- Get a Sample Copy of the Report

Reasons to Purchase this Report -



Comprehensive Market Insights: This report provides a deep and thorough analysis of the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market, offering valuable insights into current trends, growth opportunities, and potential challenges. It is your gateway to a comprehensive understanding of the industry landscape.

Data-Driven Decision Making: With access to extensive data sets, this Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market report empowers businesses to make informed decisions. Whether you're a market entrant or an established player, the data within can guide your strategic choices.

Competitive Intelligence: Gain a competitive edge by staying ahead of your rivals. This Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market report offers a detailed analysis of key market players, their strategies, and market share, helping you identify opportunities for growth and areas where you can outperform the competition.

Industry Trends and Forecasts: Stay ahead of the curve with accurate Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market forecasts and trend analysis. This report equips you with the knowledge needed to anticipate shifts in the market, adapt your strategies, and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Risk Mitigation: Identify potential risks and challenges in your Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs industry and develop effective risk mitigation strategies. This report provides a comprehensive risk assessment, helping you safeguard your investments and operations.

Investment Opportunities: Whether you're an investor seeking lucrative opportunities or a business looking to expand, this Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market report highlights potential areas for investment and growth, ensuring you stay well-informed before making any financial commitments.

Regulatory and Policy Insights: Stay compliant with the latest industry regulations and policies. This Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market report offers insights into the legal landscape, ensuring that your business operates within the boundaries of the law.

Customized Solutions: Tailor your strategies and operations to suit your unique business needs. This Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market report can be customized to provide specific insights and data relevant to your industry segment, ensuring it meets your specific requirements.

Time and Cost Efficiency: Save valuable time and resources by leveraging the extensive research and analysis contained in this report. It streamlines your decision-making process and eliminates the need for extensive in-house research. Future-Proofing Your Business: The insights gained from this report not only benefit your current operations but also position your business for long-term success. It's an investment in the future sustainability and growth of your organization.

Questions covered in this Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Research Report -



What is the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Size?

What is the market growth of this Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Industry?

What will be the CAGR for Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market during 2023-2030?

What developments are going on in that technology? Which trends are causing these developments?

Who are the global key players in this Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

What was the global market status of the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market? What was the capacity, production value, cost, and profit of the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market? What is the current market status of the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs industry? What is the market competition in this industry, both company, and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs market by taking applications and types into consideration?

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region.

Purchase this report (Price 3400 USD for single user license) -

Major Points from Table of Contents -

1 Introduction to Research and Analysis Reports

1.1 Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Overview

1.4 Methodology and Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Revenue, Prospects and Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Size Markets, 2021 and 2027

4.1.2 Mitotic Inhibitors

4.1.3 Anti-Metabolites

4.1.4 Hormone Receptor

4.1.5 Aromatase Inhibitors

4.1.6 HER2 Inhibitors

4.2 By Type - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Revenue and Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Size, 2021 and 2027

5.1.2 Phase I

5.1.3 Phase II

5.1.4 Phase III

5.2 By Application - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Revenue and Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application - United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers and Brands Profiles

6.1 Bayer HealthCare

6.1.1 Bayer HealthCare Corporation Information

6.1.2 Bayer HealthCare Overview

6.1.3 Bayer HealthCare Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Bayer HealthCare Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.1.5 Bayer HealthCare Recent Developments

6.2 Eli Lily

6.2.1 Eli Lily Corporation Information

6.2.2 Eli Lily Overview

6.2.3 Eli Lily Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Eli Lily Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.2.5 Eli Lily Recent Developments

6.3 Pfizer

6.3.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

6.3.2 Pfizer Overview

6.3.3 Pfizer Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Pfizer Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.3.5 Pfizer Recent Developments

6.4 Novartis

6.4.1 Novartis Corporation Information

6.4.2 Novartis Overview

6.4.3 Novartis Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Novartis Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.4.5 Novartis Recent Developments

6.5 Eisai

6.5.1 Eisai Corporation Information

6.5.2 Eisai Overview

6.5.3 Eisai Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Eisai Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.5.5 Eisai Recent Developments

6.6 Halozyme Therapeutics

6.6.1 Halozyme Therapeutics Corporation Information

6.6.2 Halozyme Therapeutics Overview

6.6.3 Halozyme Therapeutics Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Halozyme Therapeutics Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.6.5 Halozyme Therapeutics Recent Developments

6.7 Roche

6.7.1 Roche Corporation Information

6.7.2 Roche Overview

6.7.3 Roche Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Roche Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.7.5 Roche Recent Developments

6.8 Puma Biotechnology

6.8.1 Puma Biotechnology Corporation Information

6.8.2 Puma Biotechnology Overview

6.8.3 Puma Biotechnology Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Puma Biotechnology Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.8.5 Puma Biotechnology Recent Developments

6.9 Janssen Biotech

6.9.1 Janssen Biotech Corporation Information

6.9.2 Janssen Biotech Overview

6.9.3 Janssen Biotech Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Janssen Biotech Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.9.5 Janssen Biotech Recent Developments

6.10 AbbVie

6.10.1 AbbVie Corporation Information

6.10.2 AbbVie Overview

6.10.3 AbbVie Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 AbbVie Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.10.5 AbbVie Recent Developments

6.11 BioMarin

6.11.1 BioMarin Corporation Information

6.11.2 BioMarin Overview

6.11.3 BioMarin Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 BioMarin Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.11.5 BioMarin Recent Developments

6.12 Array BioPharma

6.12.1 Array BioPharma Corporation Information

6.12.2 Array BioPharma Overview

6.12.3 Array BioPharma Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Array BioPharma Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.12.5 Array BioPharma Recent Developments

6.13 Merck

6.13.1 Merck Corporation Information

6.13.2 Merck Overview

6.13.3 Merck Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Merck Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.13.5 Merck Recent Developments

6.14 Syndax

6.14.1 Syndax Corporation Information

6.14.2 Syndax Overview

6.14.3 Syndax Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Syndax Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.14.5 Syndax Recent Developments

6.15 MacroGenics

6.15.1 MacroGenics Corporation Information

6.15.2 MacroGenics Overview

6.15.3 MacroGenics Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 MacroGenics Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.15.5 MacroGenics Recent Developments

6.16 ImmunoGen

6.16.1 ImmunoGen Corporation Information

6.16.2 ImmunoGen Overview

6.16.3 ImmunoGen Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 ImmunoGen Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.16.5 ImmunoGen Recent Developments

6.17 Santen Pharma

6.17.1 Santen Pharma Corporation Information

6.17.2 Santen Pharma Overview

6.17.3 Santen Pharma Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Santen Pharma Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.17.5 Santen Pharma Recent Developments

6.18 Celgene

6.18.1 Celgene Corporation Information

6.18.2 Celgene Overview

6.18.3 Celgene Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Celgene Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.18.5 Celgene Recent Developments

6.19 Oncothyreon

6.19.1 Oncothyreon Corporation Information

6.19.2 Oncothyreon Overview

6.19.3 Oncothyreon Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Oncothyreon Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.19.5 Oncothyreon Recent Developments

6.20 AstraZeneca

6.20.1 AstraZeneca Corporation Information

6.20.2 AstraZeneca Overview

6.20.3 AstraZeneca Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.20.4 AstraZeneca Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.20.5 AstraZeneca Recent Developments

6.21 Sprint Bioscience

6.21.1 Sprint Bioscience Corporation Information

6.21.2 Sprint Bioscience Overview

6.21.3 Sprint Bioscience Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Sprint Bioscience Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.21.5 Sprint Bioscience Recent Developments

6.22 Genentech

6.22.1 Genentech Corporation Information

6.22.2 Genentech Overview

6.22.3 Genentech Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Genentech Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.22.5 Genentech Recent Developments

6.23 Galena Biopharma

6.23.1 Galena Biopharma Corporation Information

6.23.2 Galena Biopharma Overview

6.23.3 Galena Biopharma Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Galena Biopharma Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.23.5 Galena Biopharma Recent Developments

6.24 Lycera

6.24.1 Lycera Corporation Information

6.24.2 Lycera Overview

6.24.3 Lycera Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Lycera Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.24.5 Lycera Recent Developments

6.25 CTI BioPharma

6.25.1 CTI BioPharma Corporation Information

6.25.2 CTI BioPharma Overview

6.25.3 CTI BioPharma Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.25.4 CTI BioPharma Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Product Description

6.25.5 CTI BioPharma Recent Developments

7 United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Industry Value Chain

9.2 Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Upstream Market

9.3 Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer



With tables and figures helping analyses worldwide Global Breast Cancer Therapeutics Drugs Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

...Continued

Browse the complete table of contents at -

About Us :

Research Reports World - is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At Research Reports World, our objective is to provide a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as help the decision-makers in finding the most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

Contact Us :

Research Reports World

Phone:

US - (+1) 424 253 0807

UK - (+44) 203 239 8187

Email: ...

Website: