Global Digital Therapeutics Market Report 2024-2030 - Increasing Demand For Integrated Healthcare Systems And Patient-Centric Care

The global digital therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 32.5 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 27.2% from 2024 to 2030. Rising adoption of smartphones, cost-effectiveness of digital health technology for healthcare providers and patients, and growing demand for integrated healthcare systems and patient-centered care primarily drive the market. Globalization and changing lifestyles, such as increased prevalence of smoking, poor nutrition, lack of exercise, and increased alcoholism, increases the risk of developing chronic diseases. Possessing a smartphone is progressively gaining significance in enhancing global connectivity, thereby playing a crucial role in propelling market expansion.



COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst for widespread adoption of digital therapeutics solutions. Teladoc, for example, reported a staggering 38-fold increase in telehealth usage compared to pre-pandemic levels. This surge in adoption was further bolstered by supportive measures implemented by influential regulatory bodies such as the FDA. An instance is issuance of guidelines by the U.S. FDA in April 2020 aimed at broadening the accessibility of digital health therapeutic devices designed for individuals with psychiatric conditions. In line with this, Kepios data reveals a global annual growth rate of 7.6% in number of internet users, equating to an average daily addition of 900,000 new users. Although developed and developing economies have achieved high smartphone and internet penetration, regions such as Africa and South Asia are experiencing slower progress due to their less advanced economies.

However, growth of the market is being impeded by challenges such as limited awareness and understanding of digital therapies in developing countries and concerns regarding patient data privacy. Developers and manufacturers of digital therapeutics have not been able to assure the security and confidentiality of patient data, leading to consumer apprehension. This fear regarding data privacy is a significant barrier to the widespread adoption of digital therapeutics. Concerns about data breaches and potential exposure to unwanted personal surveillance through technology further hinder market growth.

Despite these challenges, digital therapeutics has emerged as a crucial treatment option for patients with various medical conditions, primarily due to personalized treatment programs and the strategic initiatives taken by key industry players. These initiatives involve acquisitions, product approvals, product launches, and partnerships. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and anxiety disorders has compelled major market players to invest in digital treatment solutions. Currently, numerous manufacturers are developing products specifically targeting anxiety disorders, and several such products are at different stages of development. This presents a significant opportunity for market growth.

Based on application, the diabetes segment held the market share of 29.4% in 2023 owing to rapid technological advancements by market players. The segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period from 2024 to 2030

The patients segment held the largest market share of 33.7% in 2023, owing to the growing number of patients suffering from chronic conditions. Digital therapeutics can also help improve access to care for people, especially those from rural and remote areas

North America dominated the market in 2023 owing to the high demand for digital therapeutics in the region. These regional marketplaces are expected to show similar trends throughout the forecast period due to rising healthcare awareness coupled with increased use of digital health products over the forecast period

In January 2023, Omada Health partnered with Castell, an Intermountain Healthcare subsidiary, to expand access to its diabetes prevention program for patients under Intermountain Healthcare's Utah Medical Group. Castell will identify and enroll eligible patients through existing care pathways, with care coordinators and providers reaching out to offer participation in Omada programs In September 2022, Limbix Health partnered with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) to research SparkRx, a self-directed digital treatment designed for adolescents (ages 13-22) with signs of depression in specific medical care settings. SparkRx, centered on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), assists teens in recognizing and managing depression through the teaching of coping mechanisms Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.2% Regions Covered Global



