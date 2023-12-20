Award-Winning Cannabis Company MWG Holdings Obtains Highly Competitive Woodland Retail Cannabis License

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

MWG Holdings' New Retail License Marks a Major Milestone in Company's Return to Positive Cashflow

SACRAMENTO, CA, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - MWG Holdings Group, Inc. (“MWG Holdings” or“MWG”) , owner and operator of Perfect Union , California's largest wholly-owned cannabis company and leading purpose-driven, locally-focused cannabis company with award-winning roots in the California medical and recreational markets, announced today the company has won a highly-sought after cannabis retail license in Woodland, California. Perfect Union Woodland is expected to open in Spring 2024.

“We're joining the Woodland community and are excited to bring our best-selling products, award-winning brands, and community-focused team,” said Tom Sheridan, CEO of MWG Holdings.“Perfect Union is the ideal brand for this site because we stand apart in our patient-first focus. Our budtenders are trained and knowledgeable. We look forward to serving Woodland, and extend our gratitude to the Woodland city council for their support throughout the licensing process.”

The new 2,695 sq ft foot store, located at 1810 E Main Street, Suite 101, Woodland, CA, is close to home for the MWG team at only 20 minutes from Perfect Union's flagship store and cultivation facility. Upon opening, Perfect Union Woodland will create 15 or more new employment opportunities for the local Woodland area. Since January 1, 2023, Perfect Union stores have seen a 3.5% growth in the number of transactions per month and a 3% average growth in revenue per month.

Chelsea Haskins, Director of State and Local Licensing at MWG Holdings, said, "We're incredibly excited to share the news of being selected as one of four retailers to operate in the City of Woodland. What really distinguishes us from other operators in this highly competitive process is our approach to leadership – we are right there in the trenches with our staff, actively involved at every level. For the last two years, the Perfect Union team has invested our heart and soul in this project, demonstrating our deep commitment to the Woodland community.”

Haskins continued,“The upcoming opening of our retail store is something we're looking forward to with great anticipation. For us, it's about providing unionized job opportunities to the local community and warmly inviting the people of Woodland to our facility for safe and legal access to cannabis."

To complete the vigorous review process of the 383-page license application for one of the four available retail licenses, the MWG team participated in multiple review phases and qualifying interviews. Woodland is the latest addition as MWG Holdings continues to grow its portfolio of brick-and-mortar locations. The company made a recent turnaround to positive cash flow, a rare occurrence in the constantly changing, ever challenging new cannabis industry.

For two years, Perfect Union has engaged with the Woodland Community through various community benefits, including partnerships with Thriving Pink, Yolo County Meals on Wheels, the Yolo County Heritage Foundation, the Yolo Conflict Resolution Center, the Woodland Food Closet, the Yolo County Public Defender's Office CARES Program, and the Woodland Recreation Foundation for Field of Dreams.

MWG also hosted two National Night Out events at the location in Woodland to provide the community with the opportunity to meet the team, discuss the proposed business, view the space, and meet local law enforcement and fire department personnel. Mark Pemberton, who is a local owner of our facility, serves as Perfect Union - Woodland's Community Relations Director.

About MWG Holdings

MWG Holdings Group, Inc. is a purpose-driven, locally-focused cannabis company in the California medical and recreational markets, with a flagship location in Sacramento, California. Founded in 2017 as the pioneering cannabis retail brand originally known as Magnolia Wellness, the brand has offered award-winning and best-selling products with a focus on local community building, and giving back to their employees. Today, MWG's management team leverages over a decade of experience building profitable cannabis businesses, having raised millions in capital and bringing the company to cash flow positivity. The company has obtained scarce retail licenses and navigated local laws and regulations across Northern California and values building social welfare and outreach programs.

MWG owns and operates Perfect Union, California's largest wholly-owned cannabis company where guests enjoy a family-like atmosphere and wide range of products. Perfect Union boasts a robust portfolio of award-winning cannabis brands throughout its nine retail locations and offers a safe and welcoming environment where patrons can access high-quality products in-store, or via online order and pick up. MWG owns or controls a significant majority of its supply chain, including cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. Learn more at / and wildseedwellness .

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

...