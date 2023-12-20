Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche And Scout Motors Brands To Implement The North American Charging Standard In Future Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Future Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Scout electric vehicles to use the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port, starting in 2025

Volkswagen, Porsche, and Audi are exploring adapter solutions for existing vehicles to access the Tesla Supercharger network, starting in 2025

Scout Motors customers will be able to access the Tesla network once its vehicles go on sale Agreement intended to expand customer charging access to more than 15,000 Superchargers ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Scout Motors today announced planned implementation of the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for future products in the North American region, beginning in 2025. To enable existing customers with a Combined Charging System (CCS) charging port to access the Tesla Supercharger network-which would greatly expand charging provider choice-the brands are exploring adapter solutions for existing vehicles. This has the potential to expand customer charging access to more than 15,000 Superchargers. This is in addition to the more than 3,800 DC fast charging outlets currently in operation by Electrify America and Electrify Canada. Electrify America has already announced it will work to offer the NACS connector at charging stations by 2025 in North America, as well as continuing to support CCS. Volkswagen Group remains committed to improving the charging experience through open standards and interoperability. “This is great news for our electric vehicle customers in the North American Region,” said Pablo Di Si, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America.“This potentially provides them with access to more than 15,000 additional charging points as well as the current near-4,000 DC fast charging outlets operated by Electrify America. It would mean that customers of our fast-selling electric vehicles like the Volkswagen ID.4 will have access to an extensive and growing charging network.” Rebecca Tinucci, Senior Director of Charging at Tesla said:“Earlier this year, the North American Charging standard was just an idea. Today, with the VW Group's commitment, almost every major automotive manufacturer is onboard, rallying behind a shared vision of improving charging experiences for all EV drivers. This is only the beginning of our industry-wide efforts to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.” “We strive to provide an exceptional and seamless customer experience, and when it comes to charging, greater choice is a key factor in delivering this,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America.“Today our customers already have access to thousands of charging sites across America thanks to Electrify America, with existing stations being renewed and new sites being added weekly. We are proud to announce that in 2025 we will also partner with Tesla to significantly expand the network of chargers throughout the U.S. that will become available to our customers.” “Our future customers are at the heart of every decision we make as we design our new Scout vehicles,” said Scott Keogh, President and CEO, Scout Motors.“Engineering NACS connectors into our vehicles from the onset will give Scout customers access to a vast and quickly expanding fast-charging network spanning North America.” Details of the planned integration of the Tesla North American Charging Standard into specific models will follow as the launch date of 2025 nears.

