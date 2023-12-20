(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Explore Marketing Technology Market: Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers from 2024 to 2033

The Business Research Company's Marketing Technology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's“Marketing Technology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the marketing technology market size is anticipated to reach $1057.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%.

The growth in the marketing technology market is attributed to the rising adoption of digital marketing. North America region is anticipated to hold the largest marketing technology market share. Major players in the marketing technology market include Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce Inc., Adobe Inc., Amdocs, Hubspot Inc., Aptean Inc., and Tackle.

Marketing Technology Market Segments

.By Product: Social Media Tools, Content Marketing Tools, Rich Media Tool, Automation Tool, Data And Analytics Tools, Sales Enablement Tools

.By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

.By Application: Information Technology And Telecommunication, Retail And E-commerce, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Sports And Events, Banking Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Real Estate, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global marketing technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Marketing technology refers to a set of integrated technologies that enable marketing capabilities and help marketers better engage with customers to automate many of the time-consuming and repetitive tasks. It is used for a wide range of purposes across various industries and business functions to enhance marketing efforts, improve customer engagement and drive business growth.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Marketing Technology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Marketing Technology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Marketing Technology Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

