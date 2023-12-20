(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Furniture Lacquer Market to Expand at 6.4% CAGR Throughout Forecast Period - Global Growth Projection

The Business Research Company's Furniture Lacquer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Year End Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports And 25% Discount On Global Market Reports

The Business Research Company's“Furniture Lacquer Global Market Report 2024 is an exhaustive information source covering all aspects of the Furniture Lacquer market. According to TBRC's market projection, the furniture lacquer market size is expected to attain $13.12 billion in 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

The growth in the furniture lacquer market is attributed to an increase in the construction of new homes and home renovations. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to possess the largest share in the furniture lacquer market. Key players in the furniture lacquer market include BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd., RPM International Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., and The Valspar Corporation.

Furniture Lacquer Market Segments

.By Type: Solvent Based, Water Based

.By Finish: Gloss, Matte, Satin Or Semi-Gloss

.By Application: Wood Furniture, Metal Furniture

.By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

.By Geography: The global furniture lacquer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



Furniture lacquer refers to a durable, glossy furniture finish manufactured by combining natural resins or cellulose derivatives with a volatile solvent. It is used to give the furniture a glossy finish and protects the wood from damage and improves the appearance of the furniture.

Read More On The Global Furniture Lacquer Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Furniture Lacquer Market Trends And Strategies

4. Furniture Lacquer Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Furniture Lacquer Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Contract Furniture Global Market Report 2023



Wooden Furniture Global Market Report 2023



Furniture Stores Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: /

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: ...

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Natural Resources Industry with Market Research