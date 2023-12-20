Novolyze Appoints Seasoned Industrial Software Leader Laurent Vernerey To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Proven Leader Joins Board to Help Propel Commercialization of Company's AI-Powered Food Safety and Quality Platform

- Karim-Franck Khinouche, Novolyze CEOWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Novolyze , a leader in food safety and quality digitalization technology and solutions, today announced the appointment of Laurent Vernerey to its Board of Directors. Vernerey brings over 25 years of experience in leading industrial software companies to commercial success, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation.“We are thrilled to welcome Laurent to our Board of Directors,” said Novolyze CEO Karim-Franck Khinouche .“His deep understanding of the industrial software market and his expertise in scaling businesses will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our reach.”Vernerey is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the industrial software space. He is currently an investor and board member of Tulip, a leading provider of no-code software for the industrial workforce. Prior to that, he held executive positions at Acuity Brands, where he oversaw its Technology Group, and Schneider Electric, as CEO for North America with an extensive software portfolio including Wonderware and Foxboro.“Novolyze is at a pivotal time in the company's growth, which makes it an exciting time to join their Board of Directors,” said Vernerey.“Novolyze has developed a truly innovative platform that is transforming the way food and beverage companies collect, analyze, and leverage data. I am confident that my experience will help Novolyze achieve its ambitious goals.”Vernerey's appointment to the Board of Directors is a testament to Novolyze's commitment to building a world-class team of advisors and executives. The company has recently made significant strides in its growth, expanding its customer base and securing new partnerships. With Vernerey's guidance, Novolyze is well-positioned to accelerate its leadership in digitalizing FSQ for the food and beverage industry."Novolyze is revolutionizing the process of safety and quality performance for the world's largest food and beverage companies and Laurent's appointment to the board is another step forward as the company continues its tremendous growth trajectory," said Praveen Sahay, Founder and Managing Director of WAVE Equity Partners, an original investor in Novolyze.About Novolyze:Founded in 2012, Novolyze enables the world's largest food production companies to reduce over-processing and increase efficiencies by digitalizing food safety and quality processes. Its patented solutions offer a holistic view of environmental monitoring, process control, sanitation, and other food safety and quality processes that can benefit from smart monitoring and traceability. In addition to optimizing operations, Novolyze solutions can help companies with sustainability initiatives, by providing a roadmap for decreasing energy and water use, thereby shrinking a company's carbon footprint. For more information, visit or follow the company on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.About WAVE Equity Partners:WAVE Equity Partners (WAVE) is an independent sustainability-focused investment firm. We partner with early-growth companies whose proven clean technologies drive meaningful bottom-line impact and environmental benefits for large industrial manufacturers. Our industry knowledge and dedication to true partnership allow us to identify and support leaders whose innovative solutions are commercially accepted, deliver immediate impact, and are poised to scale. WAVE is currently investing out of its third institutional fund and has approximately $440 million under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2023. For more information please visit or follow the company on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

