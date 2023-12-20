Global Facial Fat Transfer Market Size Is Estimated To Reach USD 4.78 Billion In 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 10.8%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising benefits of autologous fat transfer over derma fillers, rising accidents, rising safety margin offered by the treatment, and increasing number of hospitals will also boost the Facial Fat Transfer market growth.

New York, United States, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facial fat transfer is also known as fat grafting, fat injection, or lipofilling. This technique is carried out by utilising the patient's body fat from hips, thighs, or stomach to give volume to the face. Facial fat transfer is commonly performed to restore sunken cheeks and hollow-looking eyes, narrow lips, decrease wrinkles, smooth deep nasolabial folds, and remodel the face. The market is developing at a quick rate because to the increasing demand for facial fat transfer therapy, advanced technology in the facial rejuvenation sector, and rising ageing population.

Fat transfers can be injected into locations such as the temples, forehead, upper and lower orbit, cheeks, perioral region, nasolabial fold, jawline, and chin to repair face scarring. This procedure has also been used to address facial scarring. Fat grafting is becoming an increasingly popular option for face volume augmentation surgery among plastic surgeons. This is due to the many benefits that fat grafting has over more standard dermal fillers.

According to Straits Research, “The global facial fat transfer market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.78 billion in 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2030.” Rise in the number of people who are obese is the key factor that is driving market growth. Other factors that are boosting market growth include rising benefits of autologous fat transfer over derma fillers, rising accidents, rising safety margin offered by the treatment, and increasing number of hospitals that offer facial fat transfer treatment. Additionally, rising awareness among consumers about cosmetics that are more effective and last longer, as well as rising awareness among women in developing countries about being more presentable and attractive, are also driving market growth. Additionally, rising technological advancements and modernization in the production of paracetamol, rising research, and development activities in the healthcare sector, and rising emerging markets with increasing geriatric population bases will further create new opportunities for the facial fat transfer market in the period that is forecasted.

According to research by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in the year 2020, about 24,529,875 cosmetic operations (including both minimally invasive and surgical procedures) were done. This number includes both surgical and non-surgical procedures. Both liposuction and tummy tucks are in the top five most popular surgical procedures. It is projected that the growing demand for these operations would be the primary driver of the market for face fat transfers.

Regional Overview of Facial Fat Transfer Market

It is anticipated that the trend toward North America's dominance of the worldwide market for facial fat transfer will continue during the forecast period. In 2021, North America had a share of the market equal to 35.6%.

On the other hand, throughout the period that is being forecasted, it is anticipated that the Latin American area would have a great deal of growth. This is as a result of the fact that nations like Brazil and Mexico have developed into a hub for providing high-quality cosmetic procedures at prices that are far more reasonable.

Key Highlights



Increase in the number of people who are obese is the key factor that is driving market growth.

Rising technological advancements and modernization is a good opportunity for the market to grow.

The market for Facial Fat transfer is segmented into the following categories: Donor Site, End-use and Region.

Based on Donor Site the market is divided into Thigh, Flank and Abdomen. The abdomen segment was responsible for the greatest revenue share in the market in 2021, making up forty percent of total revenue, and it is anticipated to be the sector with the highest rate of growth during the forecast period.

Based on End Use the market is divided into Hospitals, Clinics & Surgery Center. In 2021, clinics and surgery centres owned the largest market share of 65 percent of the facial fat transfer market, and it is projected that these types of facilities would continue to lead the industry going forward. It is anticipated that the trend toward North America's dominance of the worldwide market for facial fat transfer will continue during the forecast period.

Competitors in Facial Fat Transfer Market

Allergan (Ireland), DR. Korman (Israel), Galderma Laboratories, L.P. (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (Israel), Merz Pharma (Germany), SciVision Biotech Inc (Taiwan), Sinclair Pharma (UK), Suneva Medical, Inc (US), Bausch Health Companies Inc (Canada), Teoxane Laboratories (Switzerland), and Ipsen Pharma are the leading companies in the global facial fat transfer market (France).

Recent development by key players

Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd. acquired the exclusive rights to distribute the Genesis Biosystems' LipiVage fat collection system in Greater China and South Korea in June 2021, expanding the company's supply of medical aesthetic goods.A liposuction device called LipoLife 3G, manufactured by Alma Lasers, was introduced in September 2016 and is used for a variety of procedures, including skin tightening, fat grafting, and liposuction. This item falls under the company's established LipoLife brand as a third-generation product.

Segmentation of Facial Fat Transfer Market

By Donor Site



Thigh

Flank Abdomen

By End Use



Hospitals Clinics & Surgery Center

By region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East

