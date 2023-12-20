Polyvinyl Chloride Market Set To Surge At 3.8% CAGR, To Reach USD 100.9 Billion By 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Product innovation combined with government regulation is expected to drive demand for polyvinyl chloride.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The polyvinyl chloride market in 2021 was valued at US$ 68.3 billion. The industry is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031, reaching US$ 100.9 billion in 2031 . PVC manufacturers can affect market trends by introducing new technologies and processes.

Pipes, cables, fittings, and roofing materials are commonly made of PVC in the construction industry. Construction growth, especially in emerging economies, increases PVC demand significantly. Cable insulation, interior parts, and under-the-hood components are all made out of PVC in the automotive industry. Growth in the automotive sector will have a positive impact on PVC demand in the future.

Compared to other materials, PVC is often more cost-effective, making it a popular choice for a variety of applications. A variety of economic factors can influence its market dynamics, including the cost of materials and the availability of certain products.

Download Request Sample of the Report:

Key Findings of the Market Report



A 17.7% share of the market was held by North America in 2021.

The Asia Pacific region contributed 51.9% of the global polyvinyl chloride market in 2021.

A notable CAGR of 3.3% is projected for the construction segment over the forecast period.

A CAGR of 3.8% is projected for the rigid PVC segment during the forecast period. A market share of 21.9% was recorded in 2021 for polyvinyl chloride in Europe.

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Key Players

Polyvinyl chloride is manufactured by a variety of companies, both large and small. These manufacturers and suppliers control a majority of the market shares. A great deal of investment is being made in research and development by most firms and they are adopting new technologies. Vendors adopt strategies such as expanding product portfolios and merging and acquiring other companies.



Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.

INOVYN (INEOS Group)

China National Chemical Corporation

Orbia

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited

Finolex Industries Ltd.

Avient Corporation

SABIC

Westlake Corporation

INEOS Group

Reliance Industries Limited

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Solvay S.A.

Chemplast Sanmar Limited (a subsidiary of Sanmar Group)

Vynova Group Teknor Apex

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Growth Drivers



PVC products will see a significant increase in demand as urbanization and the construction of a variety of infrastructures for transportation, housing, and utilities increase all over the world. Polyvinyl chloride is used to manufacture a wide range of consumer products, including footwear, furniture, and packaging materials.

Insulation for electrical cables and wires is often made up of PVC, which is widely used in the industry. Because of technological advancements and the increased connectivity within the electronics industry, the demand for PVC is growing, which contributes to the expansion of this industry. PVC production and use can be affected by environmental regulations and standards. Advances in the formulation and production processes of PVC can contribute to the growth of this market. Enhancements to PVC products that improve their performance, sustainability, and durability may improve their adoption. PVC recycling technologies may be developed in response to the increasing awareness of environmental concerns and the importance of sustainable practices.

Customization Request for the Research Report:

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Regional Landscape



Asia Pacific region is expected to drive demand for polyvinyl chloride demand in coming years. China and India have historically driven PVC demand through their booming construction industries. As a packaging material and a consumer product, PVC is widely used. As a result of the growing middle class incomes in Asia Pacific as well as the increases in spending by consumers in this region, polyvinyl chloride may become a more popular material for such applications. PVC demand can be significantly impacted by ongoing infrastructure developments in various countries in Asia, especially in cable and wiring applications. Wire insulation and interior applications are commonly carried out with PVC in the automotive industry. In countries such as China, the automotive industry is growing, which may boost PVC demand.

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Segmentation

By Type



Rigid

Flexible Others

By End-Use Industry



Construction

Electrical Cables

Packaging

Transportation Others (Footwear, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Artificial Leather)

By Application



Pipes & Fittings

Profiles

Films & Sheets

Cables

Pastes Others (Flooring, Bottles, etc.)

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report @

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Bio-based Bisphenol-A Market - The global market was valued at USD 54.4 Mn in 2022 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.1 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 262.1 Mn by the end of 2031.

Hexane Market - The industry was valued at USD 1.9 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 2.9 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website:

Blog:

Email: ...