Verizon Delivers Expanded Wireless Service To Wisconsin

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New cell sites added in Bloomer, Butternut, Menasha, and Oak Creek delivering high-performing 4G and 5G service

BLOOMER, Wis., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents in Bloomer, Butternut, Menasha, and Oak Creek just got a big boost to their mobile service as Verizon has turned on new cell sites to offer expanded 4G and 5G coverage in these communities, offering“more bars” along with faster speeds and better network performance. That means they can connect with friends and family while on the move, connect their smart homes through Verizon Home Internet , or use Verizon service for small business or enterprise applications.



In Bloomer, the new site provides additional capacity to the rural town of Bloomer and enhances the coverage and capacity at Bloomer Elementary school on the east side of town. It also provides better coverage along highway 53 headed northwest out of Eau Claire, WI, as well as areas northeast of Bloomer including Birch Point Resort.

In Butternut, the new site brings coverage to the rural town of Butternut and improves coverage along Highway 13 between Park Falls, WI and Glidden, WI.

In Menasha, the new site boosts coverage and capacity in the city of Menasha and other Fox Cities communities in Wisconsin. This site upgrades service along Main Street providing coverage for attendees of many events happening throughout the year in the downtown area. It also improves coverage on Doty Island between Appleton, WI and Neenah, WI along the Fox River in Wisconsin.

In Oak Creek, the new site improves coverage and capacity in the town and enhances in-building coverage to the IKEA off I-94 and Oak Creek West Middle School.

This work is part of Verizon's massive multi-year network transformation which has not only brought 5G service to more than 230 million people and 5G home internet service to more than 40 million households, but has also added more capabilities, upgraded the technology in the network, paved the way for personalized customer experiences and provided a platform for enterprises and developers to drive innovation.

“Our team lives, works and recreates in the same places our customers do, so continuously testing and improving the network is critical. With customers using more data in more places in more ways, we work every day to ensure they have the best experience on our 5G Ultra Wideband network,” said Dean Brauer, VP of Engineering and Operations at Verizon.

Services from the network customers rely on

For customers in these Wisconsin communities, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with truly unlimited broadband service and no data caps. It's ideal for anyone who wants super fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Go to verizon/home for availability. For mobility service, visit verizon/deals for the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in these areas in Wisconsin will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon/frontline .

Area businesses also have access to 5G Business Internet from Verizon. 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes self-setup or professional installation options, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data, and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

