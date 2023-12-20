M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared For Class I Preferred Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at December 29, 2023.
M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.
| Distribution Details
|
|
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.B)
|
$0.03125
| Record Date:
| December 29, 2023
| Payable Date:
| January 10, 2024
|
|
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
...
MENAFN20122023004107003653ID1107633537
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.