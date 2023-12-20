               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared


12/20/2023 9:04:31 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.04858 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at December 29, 2023.

US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup, CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo.

Distribution Details
Preferred Share (FTU.B) $0.04858
Record Date: December 29, 202 3
Payable Date: January 10, 2024

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443

