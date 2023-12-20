North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration For Preferred Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.07917 for each Preferred share ($0.950 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at December 29, 2023.
There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for December 29, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $16.04 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.75 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $26.79.
The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.
| Distribution Details
|
| Preferred Share (FFN.A)
| $0.07917
| Record Date:
| December 29, 2023
| Payable Date:
| January 10, 2024
|
|
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
