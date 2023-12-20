Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06667 for each Preferred share ($0.800 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at December 29, 2023.
There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for December 29, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.65 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.29 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $18.94 per unit.
The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.
| Distribution details
|
|
|
| Preferred share (LFE.B)
Record Date:
Payable Date:
| $0.06667
December 29, 2023
January 10, 2024
|
|
Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
