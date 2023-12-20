Ibex Welcomes Jason Lockbaum As Senior Vice President, Healthcare Sales

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran Healthcare Sales Leader to Accelerate ibex's Growing Market Presence

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced that healthcare sales veteran Jason Lockbaum has joined ibex as Senior Vice President, Healthcare Sales.



“We are excited to welcome Jason to ibex and look forward to driving strong growth in our healthcare vertical,” said Mike Hallowell, Global Head of Sales, ibex.“Jason is a terrific sales leader with vast expertise in the healthcare space. His vision and passion for helping healthcare companies elevate patient, member and provider satisfaction and engagement through innovative CX solutions is a perfect fit with ibex. Jason's expertise and leadership will help fuel growth with our existing healthcare clients and drive new opportunities with new logos.”

Lockbaum has more than 24 years of experience in the healthcare market selling customer experience (CX), digital, and back-office solutions. Prior to joining ibex, he spent 15 years at Sitel and Teleperformance, where he partnered with payers, providers, life sciences, and medical device companies around the globe.

“The healthcare industry is undergoing a digital transformation,” added Hallowell.“New AI-powered technologies and services offer game-changing opportunities to better manage costs, improve access, and elevate the overall patient experience. ibex is seamlessly integrating cutting-edge AI-enabled technologies with world-class contact center services to help redefine the way healthcare is delivered in the future for the benefit of providers and patients alike.”

From patient and member enrollment to payment, billing and collections, ibex connects the touchpoints throughout the healthcare patient lifecycle to deliver a seamless experience. ibex leverages its expertise from serving many of the world's great consumer brands to deliver an end-to-end customer experience that addresses the growing demands of today's healthcare consumers.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 31 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world's leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2 in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris, ibex

...

Investor Contact:

Michael Darwal, ibex

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at