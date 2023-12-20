Biocontrol Agents Market Was Valued At US$5.423 Billion In 2021 And Is Estimated To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the biocontrol agents market was valued at US$5.423 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%.One of the key growth drivers to propel the biocontrol agents market is the gaining traction of sustainable and organic farming. Biocontrol is the use of insects or pathogens that can act as pesticides and aims for the eradication of invasive species into the field. As a natural method, biocontrol doesn't require the use of chemicals or machinery that can negatively impact the environment and crops. A sustainable method of farming is proven to be economically sustainable and efficient since the use of self-replicating counter-invasive insects or pathogens will be used for better control of the field. The advantages include environmental friendliness, lower costs, sustainability, better spread and efficiency, safety, and reduced repeatable planting requirements. Another driver of growth is the use of organic farming, which is the use of plant products through restricted surveillance and authorization of positive lists that exclude synthetic chemical pesticides, and provides better control and helps in better growth of crops, which can boost production and enhance the benefits acquired from the crops. This is expected to boost the growth of the biocontrol agents market during the forecasted period.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the biocontrol market. For instance, in May 2023, The National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM), located in Hyderabad, Telangana, officially opened the Integrated Biological Control Laboratory with the inauguration done by Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India. This laboratory has facilities that will provide hands-on experience on the production methodologies of biopesticides , with biocontrol agents that range from predators, parasitoids, entomopathogenic fungi, NPV, pheromone, bio-fertilizers , and botanicals.Access sample report or view details:The biocontrol market, based on active substances, is categorized into three types, microbial, macro-organisms, and biochemicals. Microbial biocontrol agents are eco-friendly alternatives to chemical fungi pesticides and have minimal to no impact on human health.The biocontrol market, based on crop, is categorized into four types, fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains,pulses, and others. Several diseases can be avoided with the use of biocontrol agents, including diseases like blue mould, green mould, grey mould and brown rot.The biocontrol market, based on application, is categorized into three types, seed treatment, on-field, and post-harvest. Seed treatment is the use of biocontrol agents to target a specific pathogen that isn't affected by chemical treatments or to assist a chemical with the improvement of the overall activity against a specific pathogen.North America is expected to witness the most growth in the biocontrol agents market during the forecasted period. Examples of biocontrol projects in North America that have been deemed successful in the reduction of targeted weed species such as tansy ragwort, Klamath weed, and alligator weed. The increase in the use of biocontrol agents is expected to increase due to the benefits that follow with the use of biocontrol for efficient and sustainable farming.The research includes several key players from the biocontrol agents market, such as Bayer CropScience AG, Novozymes A/S, Biobest N.V, BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Marrone Bio Innovations, Koppert Biological Systems, Inc., Andermatt Biocontrol AG, and Certis USA LLC.The market analytics report segments the biocontrol agents market using the following criteria:.By Active SubstanceoMicrobialsoMacro-organismsoBiochemical.By CropsoFruits & VegetablesoCereals & GrainsoPulsesoOthers.By ApplicationoSeed treatmentoOn-fieldoPost-harvest.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Bayer CropScience AG.Novozymes A/S.BASF SE.Syngenta AG.Koppert Biological systems.Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc..Biobest N.V..Andermatt Biocontrol AG.Certis USA LLCExplore More Reports:.Biological Seed Treatment Market:.Wheat Seed Treatment Market:.Insecticide Seed Treatment Market:

