Havenlock Awarded Air Force Grant To Advance Technology Research

- Alex Bertelli, CEO of HavenLockNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- HavenLock Inc. announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase I contract focused on deployable security solutions with networked mesh radios for expeditionary security and communications to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded. HavenLock Inc. will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America."My military background directly influenced the founding of HavenLock ten years ago, and it's an honor to partner with the Department of the Air Force Research Laboratory to further enhance the technology we've built thus far," stated Alex Bertelli, a former special operations military pilot, University of North Carolina business school alum and Adjunct Professor at Kenan-Flagler School of Business.The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab .About AFWERXAs the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian, and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites, executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx .About HavenLockHavenLock Inc. is a veteran-owned company that provides innovative security solutions for schools, churches, medical facilities, DoD infrastructure and other vulnerable locations. Combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of security needs, HavenLock offers reliable, easy-to-install, and effective products that help keep communities safe. The HavenLock is one of the most certified devices on the market. It meets life safety and international builders code standards for commercial safety, specifically focusing on egress. Haven is also certified to fire and access control UL standards. This commitment to safety and innovation has earned them a distinguished place with a designation under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Safety Act. This recognition, achieved by only a select few due to its rigorous criteria, is a testament to HavenLock's unparalleled dedication to advancing security solutions. By providing federal liability protection for installations that implement HavenLock products, the DHS underscores the reliability and effectiveness of their systems. This endorsement by such a high-profile federal agency validates the company's proactive and strategic approach to enhancing security for vulnerable and sensitive locations.To learn more about HavenLock, visit their website at havenlock .Media Contact:Alex BertellihavenlockHavenLock, Inc....

