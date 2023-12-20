Botulinum Toxin Market Is Projected To Reach US$8.625 Billion By 2028 At A Significant CAGR Of 6.23%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The botulinum toxin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% from US$5.650 billion in 2021 to US$8.625 billion in 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the botulinum toxin market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$8.625 billion by 2028.The botulinum toxin market is influenced by factors such as the varied use of botulinum toxin, rising demand in the cosmetic sector, an increase in migraine cases supporting market growth, and the expanding aging population with diverse applications of botulinum toxin in both medical and cosmetic fields present a favourable opportunity for the expansion of the botulinum toxin market.Botulinum toxin finds extensive use in various medicinal and cosmetic formulations, with types A and B currently prevalent in commercial applications. The broad application of botulinum toxin, particularly in the cosmetic sector, is poised to propel the growth of the botulinum toxin market. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of migraine cases, coupled with heightened awareness regarding the therapeutic and cosmetic advantages of botulinum toxin, serves as a significant catalyst for market expansion.Furthermore, the government's approval for the utilization of botulinum toxin in diverse medical conditions contributes to the continuous expansion of the botulinum toxin market. Botulinum toxins, produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, are neurotoxic proteins with unique properties. These toxins interfere with the release of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter, leading to muscle paralysis. In medicinal applications, botulinum toxin is employed to treat various conditions such as muscle spasms, excessive sweating, and certain neurological disorders.The cosmetic industry extensively utilizes botulinum toxin for its ability to reduce facial wrinkles and fine lines, providing individuals with a more youthful appearance. The rising demand for cosmetic procedures and the pursuit of age-defying solutions contribute significantly to the heightened interest in botulinum toxin. The versatility of botulinum toxin in addressing both medical and aesthetic concerns further enhances its market appeal, fostering continuous growth.Access sample report or view details:Based on application, the market can be therapeutic or aesthetic. Botulinum toxin is employed medicinally to address muscle spasticity in various body regions, including the head, neck, eyelids, vagina, limbs, jaw, and vocal cords. Additionally, it finds application in the cosmetic industry to diminish facial wrinkles. Furthermore, it is utilized in the treatment of neuropathic pain and chronic shoulder pain, contributing to improved range of motion. These diverse applications are anticipated to drive the expansion of the botulinum toxin market. Revance Therapeutics specializes in therapeutic and cutting-edge aesthetic solutions. The FDA has approved for the company's Daxxify injection, designed to enhance severe to moderate glabellar lines. This marks the first neuromodulator formulated with peptides, delivering enduring results.Categorised based on product, botulinum toxins can be type A or type B. The expanding population of older individuals, coupled with the diverse utilization of botulinum toxin in both medicinal and cosmetic fields, presents a promising opportunity for the growth of the botulinum toxin market. Furthermore, the introduction of new products and the approval by the FDA for the use of Type A and Type B botulinum toxin in cosmetic and therapeutic applications are anticipated to further propel the botulinum toxin market, creating favourable prospects. Moreover, the increasing disposable income of individuals is driving the demand for both surgical and non-surgical Botox procedures, as more people are inclined to enhance their appearance in the era of rising social media usage and a heightened focus on self-image improvement.Based on end-users, Botulinum toxins can be used by hospitals and Specialty and Dermatology Clinics. Galderma, a pharmaceutical company based in Switzerland, is dedicated to advancing dermatology solutions for all skin types. The company offers skincare solutions that utilize botulinum toxin aesthetics to relax, enhance, and rejuvenate facial muscles. As part of their product lineup, Galderma provides Restylane® EyelightTM, designed to diminish dark shadows under the eyes.The North American region is poised to make a substantial contribution to the global botulinum toxin market in the anticipated period. This can be attributed to several factors, including the notably high prevalence of migraine cases in the region and the presence of advanced research programs. Presently, the American Migraine Foundation reports that 39 million Americans are living with migraines, impacting approximately 1 in 4 households in the United States. Furthermore, the region benefits from a robust healthcare system and stringent FDA regulations, creating significant growth opportunities for the botulinum toxin market. The prevalence of migraines underscores the demand for effective treatments, and the region's focus on advanced research programs aligns with the development of innovative solutions.There are many players in the botulinum toxin market Hugel, Inc., Ipsen Group, Evolus Inc., Medy-Tox, Inc., AbbVie Inc. (Allergan), Revance Therapeutics Inc., Galderma, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co. KGaA. are some of them. Galderma revealed the conclusion of a decentralized trial in Europe in June 2021 for AlluzienceTM, the initial ready-to-use liquid neuromodulator BoNT-A. It is formulated for the temporary enhancement of glabellar lines in adult patients.The market analytics report segments the botulinum toxin market using the following criteria:.By ApplicationoAestheticoTherapeutic.By ProductoType AoType B.By End-UseroHospitalsoSpecialty and Dermatology ClinicsoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Revance Therapeutics Inc.Medy-Tox, Inc..Galderma.Abbvie Inc (Allergan).Ipsen Group.Merz Pharma Gmbh and Co. Kgaa.Hugel, Inc..Evolus Inc.Explore More Reports:.Cosmetic Antioxidants Market:.Cosmetics Ingredients Market:.Cosmetic Chemicals Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn