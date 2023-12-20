Projected 6.6% Growth In Global Reversible Airway Diseases Treatment Market During Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Reversible Airway Diseases Treatment Global Market Report 2024
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The reversible airway diseases treatment market is comprehensively covered in The Business Research Company 's "Reversible Airway Diseases Treatment Global Market Report 2024." According to TBRC's market forecast, the reversible airway diseases treatment market size is projected to achieve $110.28 billion in 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.
The reversible airway diseases treatment market is experiencing growth attributed to increased healthcare expenditures. North America region is anticipated to dominate the reversible airway diseases treatment market share. Key players in the reversible airway diseases treatment market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Medtronic PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, and Gilead Sciences Inc.
Reversible Airway Diseases Treatment Market Segments
.By Treatment : Chest X Ray, Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, Lung Therapies, Surgery Transplant, Medications
.By Diseases: Asthma, Chronic Bronchitis, Emphysema, Cystic Fibrosis, Bronchiolitis, Other Diseases
.By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users
.By Geography: The global reversible airway diseases treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Reversible airway diseases are conditions characterized by temporary narrowing of the airways, often due to inflammation and constriction of the smooth muscles surrounding them. The goal of treatment for these conditions is to relieve symptoms such as cough and rash to improve lung function.
