Traxtion's President And CEO, David Boyle, Steps Down

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tire Profiles, LLC dba TraXtion ® today announced that David Boyle will step down as President and CEO of the company, and as a member of the Board of Directors effective January 1, 2024. The board has appointed Tire Profiles founder Roger Tracy as CEO effective on that date. To support the transition, Boyle will remain with TraXtion as an advisor to the board.



“A little more than 10 years ago, I arrived at a company that had begun a journey to take technology designed for the railroad and develop a revolutionary approach to safety and maintenance to better address tire wear and alignment analysis,” shared David Boyle.“It was exciting, challenging and rewarding to say the least. I have enjoyed a unique experience as CEO at TraXtion and been blessed by amazing client relationships, incredible colleagues and too many friends to count. The leadership team that we have built is one of the strongest I have had the pleasure to work with and I feel blessed that I am leaving TraXtion in very good hands.”



Roger Tracy added, "On behalf of the board, I want to thank David for his valuable contributions to TraXtion over the past 10 years. During his tenure, we made significant strides in advancing laser-precision tire tread and alignment analysis, and his leadership has helped strengthen our foundation and position the company for our next planned growth phase in North America and Europe. Our executive leadership team has more than 60 years of automotive experience and the board and I are excited for this next chapter at TraXtion.”



TraXtion® will be showcasing its newest release of TreadSpecXTM at the automotive industry's event of the year, NADA, in Las Vegas Feb 1-4 at booth 4201W. This new technology is designed with additional features which include improved performance in all weather conditions as well as simplified maintenance. For those interested in learning more about TraXtion® and TreadSpecXTM at the NADA show in Las Vegas, visit .

About TraXtion: TraXtion develops technology that aligns OEMs and dealerships with what consumers value from a trusted automotive partner, leveraging innovative solutions that support process efficiency and optimizes staff intervention to drive service revenue and foster consumer lifetime value through transparency. The industry-leading platform revolves around tire treadwear and wheel alignment diagnostics. For more information, please visit .

