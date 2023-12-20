BLANKET PANCAKES & SYRUP CALLS FOR INVESTORS AFTER SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MINT HILL, NC, US, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The purest ingredients for the best-tasting, easiest pancakes and syrup is what Blanket's all about. On the heels of its widely successful launch, the Black-owned and family-first brand welcomes investors to join them in their journey to better breakfast any time of day. Priding itself on clean, natural ingredients, Blanket Pancakes & Syrup stands out in a market of mixes packed with preservatives, artificial sweeteners and other risky additives. The brand achieved over $1M sales in 2023 alone and secured distribution in major retailers like Walmart, Costco, Food Lion, Giant Foods, Hannaford and more.“Our family created Blanket to meet the eating habits necessary to lead a full, health-conscious lifestyle. We make it easy to mix up fluffy, flavorful pancakes for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert without any high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, eggs, bleached flour, preservatives or GMOs. We're on a mission to make mixes with ingredients you can pronounce and trust available for all to enjoy,” said Marquita Carter, creator and founder of Blanket Pancakes & Syrup.From a humble passion project to a 7-figure success story, Blanket Pancakes & Syrup has already transformed the breakfast landscape with its all-natural, irresistible flavors, including buttermilk, honey butter, chocolate chip, sweet potato, vegan and an upcoming gluten-free buttermilk. In just 2 years, Blanket expanded its reach to thousands of stores nationwide, capitalizing on the fast-growing breakfast industry.With a global breakfast food market valued at $398.1 billion in 2020 and projected to reach a staggering $729.5 billion by 2030, we feel the opportunities for growth are immense. The pancake mix segment, a subset of this broader market, is also expected to experience significant growth, with the market size projected to reach $712 million by 2028.Now, the company is seeking investors who share its vision and are ready to help take Blanket Pancakes & Syrup to the next level. With investor support, Blanket plans to further invest in infrastructure, expand its team and distribution channels, enhance marketing efforts and continue to develop innovative products to continue pushing forward its position as a favorite household breakfast brand.As 2023 draws to a close, Blanket Pancakes is thrilled to announce a unique investment opportunity, now available on StartEngine . Blanket Pancakes stands out with its announcement of a new investment opportunity signaling a significant moment for both the brand and potential investors. This investment opportunity extends beyond mere portfolio diversification; it represents a strategic venture into a business adept at navigating and shaping market trends and consumer preferences. Investors looking to be part of an innovative and scalable enterprise will find Blanket Pancakes an ideal match. This venture promises not only growth but also involvement in reshaping the landscape of breakfast cuisine, offering a stake in an enterprising and burgeoning brand.To learn more about Blanket Pancakes & Syrup and how to invest, visit them online and reach out to a spokesperson below.Blanket is available online at Amazon and grocery stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Food Lion, Giant Foods and Hannaford.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Blanket Pancakes & Syrup and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

