Leading Healthcare Visionary And Author Dr. Abraham Verghese Joins 1TCCTM As An Executive Board Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Abraham Verghese

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 1TCCTM, the only fully integrated VMI platform solution tailored for the healthcare-sector, proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Abraham Verghese, MD, as an Executive Board Advisor. Dr. Verghese's appointment as an Executive Board Advisor at 1TCCTM marks the company's commitment to excellence in the global healthcare sector.Dr. Abraham Verghese is the Linda R. Meier and Joan F. Lane Provostial Professor and Vice Chair of the Department of Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine. He is a board-certified professional in internal medicine, infectious diseases, and pulmonary medicine. And, at Stanford, he leads PRESENCE, a multidisciplinary center that studies the human experience of patients, physicians, and caregivers.Further, Dr. Verghese is a distinguished author and thought leader. His literary achievements include the adaptation of his first book, "My Own Country," into a movie and his novel, "Cutting for Stone," spending an impressive 107 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. His latest novel, "The Covenant of Water," released in 2023, has garnered acclaim as an Oprah Book Club pick and secured a spot on the New York Times bestseller list for six consecutive months.His diverse accomplishments extend to his recognition as an elected member of the Institute of Medicine of the National Academies and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. In 2016, he received the National Humanities Medal at the White House from President Obama. Dr. Verghese's unwavering commitment to advancing patient care, physician experiences, and caregiver support aligns seamlessly with 1TCCTM's mission to drive efficiencies in the global healthcare sector.Dr. Verghese said“I'm thrilled to be joining TCCTM as board advisor. TCCTM is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in supply chain optimization with its integrated 1TCCTM platform. It will be a boon to many industries, including those in the healthcare sector, and I look forward to lending my expertise.”CEO Sanjay Bonde, said,“We cannot be more delighted to have Dr. Abraham Verghese join 1TCCTM as an Executive Board Advisor. He epitomizes every angle that healthcare practitioners and industry worldwide should strive for in delivering impactful, compassionate, and efficient healthcare for all.”About 1TCCTM1TCCTM delivers capital-efficient supply chains in an integrated supply chain technology platform. TCCTM's Capital as a Service (CaaSTM) solution offers access to cash flow, providing manufacturers with liquidity. Its end-to-end technology platform, 1TCCTM, enables procurement, logistics, warehousing, track and trace, planning and forecasting as well as integration with third-party logistics providers to deliver comprehensive supply chain services and operational excellence.For more information visit us:| LinkedIn

Ronja Nerb

1TCC

+1 855-818-2226

email us here