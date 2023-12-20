Twelve Corporate Brand Types From 600 Companies In Japan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

【 C1 】

【 C2 】

Nikkei Research's corporate brand categorization method helps set optimal business positions.

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nikkei Research has meticulously designed a corporate brand categorization method to help companies in Japan decipher the intricate landscape of brand identities and the optimal positions for their businesses.We recognize that in today's rapidly changing business environment, companies need to transcend the state of being mere providers of products. Instead, they must become entities that will be closer to service providers, offering substantial, value-driven brand experiences. Under these circumstances, setting goals and KPIs is often a great challenge for brands. The value of a brand necessitates a broad range of considerations, including emotional and contextual factors that are generally hard to quantify or explicitly identify.Nikkei Research's new form of analysis aims to streamline this process, providing strategic insight and greater clarity for the process of setting target role models or benchmarks for comparison.Nikkei Research has analyzed 600 notable corporate brands in Japan and classified them into 12 types, using two distinct groups of variables: "Brand Image/Attractiveness" and "Experience Value." These categories assist with the process of achieving a more granular understanding of a brand's position, strengths, and characteristics. With this type of classification, comparison across industries is also possible.【 C1 】The "Visionary Leaders" category encompasses internationally renowned brands like Toyota Motor and Google, which exhibit strong leadership and strong customer relationships within the experiences they provide. Brands such as Oriental Land (operator of Tokyo Disney Resort), Hoshino Resorts, and Nintendo are those who stimulate creativity. Toto, Kewpie, and Ajinomoto are received well for their quality and reliability.【 C2 】Comparison not only within a single industry but also across sectors enables brands to realize surprising similarities with other seemingly different companies. With this sort of classification, companies become able to understand their current brand characteristics. Moreover, they gain the ability to set their ideal brand types, as well as to establish role model companies and enhance their branding strategies.More details are available from the link below.Nikkei Research Brand Strategy Survey 2023 : Corporate Brand Ranking in JapanNikkei Research's People Flow Measurement Solution Using LiDARSurvey on AI in Healthcare

Public Relations Office

Nikkei Inc.

+81 3-3270-0251

email us here