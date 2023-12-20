Exclusive Gulf-Front Living: The Retreat Unveils Upgraded Beach Club In Florida

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Retreat offers masterfully-crafted homes that elevate the everyday living experience into something extraordinary.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Retreat, an exclusive low density gated community along Scenic Highway 30A in Blue Mountain Beach, offers masterfully-crafted homes that elevate the everyday living experience into something extraordinary. The private community has recently improved its amenities for homeowners. They've revamped the beach club to make it more stylish and practical.Guided by the visionary expertise of architect Tim McNamara and skillfully executed by Gulf View Construction, the transformations include a cutting-edge negative edge heated pool, a sprawling 600 square feet of climate-controlled meeting area, an added second level, chic new furnishings, and beautifully rejuvenated landscaping. This space now stands as the quintessential setting for social rendezvous, with its breathtaking gulf view serving as an unparalleled backdrop for community events. The reimagined design exudes luxury in a refined and subtle manner.A nearby structure to the east has been ingeniously repurposed, now offering expanded meeting space options, complete with cozy seating arrangements, a functional kitchen, and an inviting fireplace. Meanwhile, a facility to the west has been transformed into a sleek, contemporary bathroom amenity. The teams dismantled the old pool and in its place, installed a contemporary negative edge pool, designed to give the illusion of merging flawlessly with the gulf waters. To elevate the atmosphere, they fitted elegant gas lanterns and ambient soft lighting. Additionally, for supreme convenience, an indoor golf cart parking area has been thoughtfully established.The newly redesigned beach club seamlessly enhances the allure of the 30A luxury beach homes that grace the coastline. Nestled within The Retreat, these bespoke residences are enveloped by 3000 feet of pristine private beachfront, a unique coastal dune lake, and 25 acres of protected forest, creating an exquisite luxury community for Florida residents. The improvements made to the beach club further enhance the appeal of residing in these properties.About The RetreatThe Retreat is a private non-rental planned community of just 90 homesites, with 24 gulf-front and 22 lakefront properties, nestled along the Florida coastline in Santa Rosa Beach. Developed in 1999 by the St. Joe Company, and named after the idea for which it was intended, the community offers a haven of serenity, where homes harmonize with the natural landscape. Here, community and solitude coexist, bound by the beauty of beachfront gatherings and the shared appreciation of nature.

