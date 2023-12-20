Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs Van Berlage A National Monument To Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beurs van Berlage

Certified by Green Globe for the second year, Beurs van Berlage has pledged its support for the global goal of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050

- Willemijn de Vet, Senior Marketing ManagerSANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van Berlage, a national monument since 1903, works with stakeholders to produce events in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. Certified by Green Globe for the second year, Beurs van Berlage has pledged its support for the global goal of net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement to limit warming to 1.5°C and reduce total global GHG emissions by 50% by 2030.Willemijn de Vet, Senior Marketing Manager said,“At the Beurs van Berlage we want to make an impact in various ways. Impact with our monumental location, with the events that take place there, impact on the social front and as an attractive employer. Moreover, we want to make an impact by minimizing the impact of all our activities on the environment.“We are the first monumental conference centre in the Netherlands to have received the Green Globe certificate. This certification provides us with a framework to continually improve our sustainability efforts. We are extremely proud to have received the Green Globe certificate for the second year in a row,” added Willemijn de Vet.During conferences and events, Amsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van Berlage provides food and beverage services to large numbers of guests in short time frames and is always looking for methods or formulas to reduce food waste. In the past 5 years Beurs has managed to reduce food waste by 70% by offering individually portioned servings and developing a better understanding of their guests. Knowing exact numbers and profiles of guests means better food selections and more precise quantities. The conference centre also prides itself on providing 50% of the catering product range as vegan or organic and locally produced.Since the Beurs van Berlage switched from 100% heating with gas installations to heating largely with heat pumps, gas consumption has fallen significantly. Compared to 2017, the Beurs has achieved a 54% reduction in CO2 emissions from gas consumption. While the conference centre has plans to further reduce gas consumption, they cannot completely stop using gas in the next five years. So, across this timeframe, the Beurs will compensate for CO2 emissions from the use of gas.Most of the lights in the Beurs have been replaced with LED lights. Earlier this year, they replaced 330 old LED lamps with new LED lamps. These old LED lamps consumed approximately 10% of the annual energy usage. With the new LED lamps this will be reduced to just 4%, translating to a significant saving of 6% on total energy consumption each year.For more information visit: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">beursvanberlage/sustainability/Contact:Willemijn de VetSenior Marketing ManagerAmsterdam Conference Centre Beurs van BerlageDamrak 2431012 ZJ AmsterdamPhone: +31(0)6 304 37906...beursvanberlage

