The Year Of Canned Cocktails: Consumer Demand Increases For Non-Alcoholic And Alcoholic Variations

A new study from behavioral insights platform Velylinx shows nearly 4 in 10 drinkers are currently trying to reduce alcohol consumption -- an 18% decrease from last year. This segment is 50% more interested in non-alcoholic canned cocktails. Many respondents were also in favor of a 10% tax on alcohol to aid in reducing consumption.

The Veylinx canned cocktails study also looked at demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails among different age groups. The study revealed that people ages 21-35 are trying to reduce alcohol consumption more than those 36 or older and show a higher demand for a four-pack of non-alcoholic cocktails priced at $12. CBD-enhanced remained the most popular non-alcoholic variation among both age groups.

While interest remains strong for non-alcoholic alternatives, the percentage of people trying to reduce their alcohol consumption fell by 18%, to 38%. This decline from 2022 could lead to lower participation in abstinence events like Dry January.

Half of respondents claimed they would drink less alcohol if better non-alcoholic alternatives were available, showing opportunity for yet more innovation in the beverage sector. Those looking to reduce their alcohol consumption are 50% more interested in non-alcoholic cocktails.

In 2022, "Never tried before," was the top reason consumers gave for not buying canned non-alcoholic beverages. That is no longer the case in 2023, suggesting that non-alcoholic canned cocktails increased their market penetration over the last year. Flavor and price are now the primary reasons people don't buy non-alcoholic cocktails.

"Even with fewer people trying to reduce their alcohol consumption, demand for non-alcoholic canned cocktails continues to grow," said Veylinx founder and CEO Anouar El Haji. "Drinkers and non-drinkers alike are receptive to ready-to-drink alternatives that are better for their health and wallets."

The study also measured demand for non-alcoholic cocktails enhanced with functional benefits like mood boosters, detoxifiers and CBD. Demand for the standard non-alcoholic version increased 14% from last year, while the enhanced variations increased only slightly and the zero-calorie version fell by 1%. This suggests consumers might be losing interest in what they perceive as marketing gimmicks. The CBD version saw a 4% increase in demand, remaining the most popular non-alcoholic variation.

The optimal price for non-alcoholic canned cocktails that maximizes revenue for brands is $12 for a four-pack

The brands consumers have tried the most are: 1) Mocktail Club, 2) Wild Tonic, 3) Spiritless, 4) DRY, and 5) Hella Cocktail Co

44% of people expressed support for an additional 10% tax on alcohol as a public health measure for reducing consumption

For those aiming to drink less alcohol by replacing it with other beverages, energy drinks experienced the greatest increase in popularity

Physical Health and Cost are the two most popular reasons for reducing alcohol consumption

Grocery stores are the most popular place to buy non-alcoholic canned cocktails

Flavor options have the most influence on which brand consumers choose A lower price would convince 20% of consumers to buy more non-alcoholic cocktails

To download more detailed results from the 2023 Non-Alcoholic Canned Cocktail study or for more information about Veylinx, visit .

About the research

Unlike typical surveys where consumers are simply asked about their preferences, Veylinx uses behavioral research to reveal how much consumers will pay for a product through a real bidding process. Consumers reveal their true willingness to pay by placing sealed bids on products and then answering follow-up questions about their reasons to buy or not to buy. The research was conducted in November and December 2023 among U.S. consumers ages 21 and over. It is a follow-up to a similar study Veylinx conducted in October 2022. The 2022 study can be found at

About Veylinx

Veylinx is the most realistic behavioral insights platform for confidently answering critical business questions during all stages of product innovation. To reliably predict demand, Veylinx captures insights through a Nobel Prize-winning approach in which consumers have real skin in the game. This is a major advance from traditional market research practices that rely on what consumers say they would hypothetically buy. Veylinx's unique research methodology is trusted by the world's most innovative consumer goods companies, including Unilever, PepsiCo, Nestlé, General Mills, Reckitt and Mars.



