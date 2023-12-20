$3.8 Billion Dollar - Privé Black Label - Off Market Private European Property Portfolio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Icon Global launches private investor portal and concierge service - direct to off-market real estate and business opportunities spanning France, England, Spain, Italy, Portugal, and Switzerland.

Asset class includes vineyards, chateaux, boutique and brand hotels, private golf courses, penthouses, beach and mountain villas, farmland, and manor estates.

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are pleased to announce our Icon Global Privé Black Label Portfolio initiative with a significant inventory of almost $4 billion in off-market private listing opportunity," stated Icon Founder and CEO, Bernard Uechtritz. "The initiative provides a private gateway and concierge portal to a non-public cross-section of off-market real estate investment inventory, catering to equally private, discerning, and opportunistic principal investors, largely from the US market, but certainly beyond the USA," he said.

"Our Black Label Portfolio provides both buyer and seller anonymity in deals starting from around $10 million, all the way up to our current inventory leader priced at about $800 million. Some of these deals may be distressed or others simply personally discreet for family security reasons or otherwise unwilling to utilize public marketing and existing conventional brokerage services for whatever reason. So, whether it's a private penthouse in London, a 500-year-old chateau, a Saint Emilion, Pomerol or Grand Cru Classé vineyard in Bordeaux, Burgundy, Champagne or Provence,

a boutique or known brand Hotel in Paris, Cannes or London, a small villa in a French or Italian village, a secure waterfront compound in St. Tropez or a mountain ski retreat, chances are, we have it or access to it."

Qualified and registered investors, sellers, and buyers will be able to confidentially discuss their interests, as well as review types of properties and price points of inventory via a secure portal. Subsequently, they will be introduced directly to our European representative to then visit the property and meet with principal ownership, family office or representative counsel, etc.

The Black Label Portfolio concierge initiative provides professional representation, transactional counsel, navigation and negotiation throughout the European Escrow, Title, Notaire , Immobilier , tax and banking processes. Our one-on-one and principal-to-principal concierge service takes the mystic, myth, and worry about the "who to, how to, and where to" out of the equation.

"Over the past few years, we have studied the market and sales environment culture as well as looked at, advised on, or transacted several trades and deals in Europe, including several of my own.

"Throughout networking and travels, time and again we were approached by UHNW individuals and representative's as well as other private, legacy property owners who wanted trusted, quiet, and confidential access to the American investor market, who in turn wished to transact overseas in Europe, with knowledgeable, professional English-speaking specialists who know their stuff and how to navigate an often-daunting task in transacting within a foreign country. Additionally, we have come to know any number of US citizens, including existing clients, who already own vineyards, chateaux or other interesting properties or various business interests overseas.

"So, we have built an end-to-end team, property inventory, and a discrete personal process around all those factors."









SOURCE Icon Global Group, LLC