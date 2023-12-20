AI For All: Learning Tree Equips Professionals And Organizations For The Future Of Work With Comprehensive AI Training Curriculum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HERNDON, Va., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Artificial Intelligence (AI) rapidly transforms industries worldwide, Learning Tree International, an award-winning provider of IT training and certification solutions, deployed its market-leading portfolio of over 20 AI training courses catering to technical and non-technical business users. This course selection offers professionals a foundational understanding of generative AI, along with practical experience and advanced insights into implementing an AI strategy for improved performance, enhanced teamwork, and organizational success.

Harnessing the Power of AI webinar

AI training categories

Continue Reading

AI has Leveled the Playing Field – How to Gain an edge in a Competitive World.













AI integration is poised to play a crucial role in leveling the playing field in business. A recent report by Indeed found that 60% of businesses using AI experienced increased profitability, highlighting its potential to drive growth and success. By investing in AI training, businesses can better compete in the ever-evolving landscape of 2024 and beyond.

"The fear of AI replacing jobs is understandable, but I truly believe it's a misplaced fear," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree. "AI isn't here to take away jobs, it's here to augment them. By upskilling your workforce with AI skills through training, employees are empowered to work smarter, not harder. This translates to increased productivity, creativity, and job satisfaction, preparing our customers for the AI-enabled future of work."

Unlocking the Power of Generative AI

Learning Tree's diverse AI curriculum goes beyond the basics, delving into advanced techniques and applications across the AI spectrum. This empowers professionals to explore innovative solutions, such as developing personalized content, creating realistic synthetic data, and pushing the boundaries of human-machine interaction.

The Increasing Importance of AI Skills





















Investing in AI skills is crucial for securing future-proof careers and accessing high-paying opportunities. According to a McKinsey Global Institute report, jobs requiring AI expertise are expected to grow by 30% through 2030, significantly outpacing the average job growth rate.

Learning Tree Delivers Tangible Benefits Across Industries



Government: Streamlined operations, enhanced public services, and improved decision-making with intelligent automation and data-driven insights.

Healthcare: Personalized patient care, accelerated diagnoses, and streamlined administrative processes through the power of AI-driven analytics and automation.

Systems Integrators: Workforces empowered with the expertise to design, implement, and support AI solutions for clients across industries. Commercial Organizations: Enhanced customer service, optimized marketing campaigns, and delivered data-driven decisions to drive business growth and innovation.

"The fact that only one in three people currently uses AI in their daily work highlights the skills gap holding back widespread adoption for most organizations," says Magnus Nylund, COO of Learning Tree. "Our market leading AI curriculum equips individuals and organizations with practical and advanced skills, enabling them to harness AI's full potential."

"Ultimately, I believe AI training is an investment in the future of your organization," said Brown. "By empowering employees with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the AI-powered world, you're investing in their long-term success and sustainability. This is not just about technology, it's about people. It's about building a future where humans and AI work together to create a better world."

Free AI Info Session

In addition to its expanded AI course portfolio, Learning Tree is excited to announce a free webinar, "Harnessing the Potential: Advanced Techniques and Applications in Generative AI," on January 23rd at 11am EST. This webinar will discuss the latest advancements in generative AI and how professionals can leverage them for success. Register for the webinar here:

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted global learning partner that delivers innovative, tailored training solutions to help individuals and organizations achieve their goals. With nearly 50 years of experience, Learning Tree has helped more than 65,000 organizations worldwide develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in today's dynamic business environment.

Contact:

Brandon Finlen

Head of Global Marketing

Learning Tree International

[email protected]

+1 703. 789. 3222

SOURCE Learning Tree International