Short Bowel Syndrome Market Valued At US$4.833 Billion In 2021, To Witness Significant Growth

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the short bowel syndrome market was valued at US$4.833 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The short bowel syndrome market is expected to increase steadily throughout the estimated period. The increased prevalence of gastrointestinal problems as a result of changing lifestyles, as well as the increasing number of colon-in-continuity patients, are the primary growth drivers of the short bowel syndrome market. Furthermore, increased awareness about the therapy, government funding in research initiatives, and product launches by industry participants are expected to drive the short bowel syndrome market.Short bowel syndrome is a type of rare gastrointestinal disease in which a patient either loses a large amount of intestine or is born with an insufficient amount of intestine as well as a dysfunctional intestine, resulting in malnutrition because the intestine cannot effectively absorb nutrients from food. The most common symptom of small bowel syndrome is diarrhoea, which causes dehydration, malnutrition, and weight loss. The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and procedures is likely to boost market expansion. Medical technological developments and the development of novel medicines provide promise for better results and quality of life for those suffering from short bowel syndrome. Since then, the increased emphasis on customized medicine and the creation of tailored treatment choices has created an opportunity for firms to develop targeted medicines that address the unique requirements of SBS patients. Furthermore, increased R&D expenditures and partnerships between pharmaceutical firms and research institutes offer a favourable environment for innovation and short bowel syndrome market growth throughout the forecast period.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, in October 2022, Zealand Pharma, a biotechnology firm dedicated to the discovery and development of novel peptide-based drugs, stated positive topline outcomes for glepaglutide, a long-acting GLP-2 analogue intended for once or twice weekly subcutaneous delivery via an auto-injector, in patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS).Access sample report or view details:Based on product type the global short bowel syndrome market is divided into glucagon-like peptide-2 (glp2), growth hormone, glutamine, and others. Among these, the growth hormone segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. The growth hormone medications are authorized for use in the short term to treat this medical condition. The availability of authorized medications like Zorbtive and the perks provided by insurance companies for prescription coverage are also driving the segment's growth throughout the projection period.Based on distribution channels the global short bowel syndrome market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online sales. The online sales category is anticipated to have a major market share and is expected to witness a strong CAGR over the forecast period. Due to the ease they provide, online sales in the short bowel syndrome sector are increasing. Patients and caregivers save time and effort by being able to get drugs and related supplies from the comfort of their own homes. The online platform also facilitates rapid comparison shopping and expands access, particularly for individuals living in rural places.Based on Geography the North American region is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period. The short bowel syndrome market in North America is expanding due to the presence of a sizable patient pool that is embracing cutting-edge medications and necessitating new treatment alternatives. Additionally, a broad range of pipeline items and the expanded utilization of licensed medications to treat both adult and pediatric populations are expected to support the market expansion in this area throughout the projected period.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global short bowel syndrome market, that have been covered are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, OxThera Inc., VectivBio AG, Merck KGaA, Ardelyx, Zealand Pharma, Nestle Health Science, Hanmi Pharm., Ltd.The market analytics report segments the short bowel syndrome market using the following criteria:.BY PRODUCT TYPEoGlucagon-like Peptide-2 (GLP2)oGrowth HormoneoGlutamineoOthers.BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELoHospital PharmaciesoRetail PharmaciesoOnline Sales.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.OxThera Inc..VectivBio AG.Merck KGaA.Ardelyx.Zealand Pharma.Nestle Health Science.Hanmi Pharm., LtdExplore More Reports:.Inflammatory Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market:.Opioid Use Disorder Market:.Cushing's Syndrome Diagnostic And Treatment Market:

