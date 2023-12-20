REM Web Solutions Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Digital Marketing Agency Trafficsoda

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rob Matlow, President, REM Web Solutions Inc, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- REM Web Solutions Inc., a digital transformation company , is pleased to announce its acquisition of TrafficSoda, a data-driven agency with a strong focus on online lead generation. This acquisition is a significant step for REM in broadening its service offerings and expertise in the digital marketing sector.REM Web Solutions Inc. has spent the last two decades dedicated to helping businesses grow through exceptional web design , development, and digital marketing solutions. Known for creating responsive, quick, and robust websites built on an easy-to-update CMS, REM Web Solutions Inc. also provides digital marketing services designed to make a tangible and impactful difference in their clients' success. The company's commitment to excellence has earned it the Consumer Choice Awards for Web Design in 2019 and 2020, an impressive collection of over 100 five-star Google reviews and a nomination for The Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce 2023 Business Excellence Award.Earlier this year, the opportunity came up for REM Web Solutions Inc. to acquire TrafficSoda. This was a natural progression of an already strong and evolving partnership, bringing with it a highly skilled team and a roster of impactful clients.“It was an exciting opportunity. We had been referring our digital marketing business to TrafficSoda, so merging our efforts was a "no brainer." About 25% of our customers were mutual, and we had a wonderful relationship with them,” said Rob Matlow, President of REM Web Solutions Inc.TrafficSoda adds a wealth of knowledge and experience in areas such as Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click (PPC), and Conversion Optimization. This expertise has enabled REM Web Solutions to provide an even more comprehensive range of services specifically designed to boost online traffic and enhance lead generation for its clients.“After nearly 8 years working closely with Rob and REM, I'm so excited to announce TrafficSoda's sale to them. This indicative of the success of our exceptional partnership. I'm confident that our business, incredible team, and wonderful clients are now in the best possible hands.” said Jessica Chalk, Founder & Agency Director of TrafficSoda.The merger of two leading-edge companies made them stronger, fostering a collaborative environment that fuels creativity and innovative marketing. REM Web Solutions Inc. has positioned themselves to offer clients an even more extensive range of services, ensuring they benefit from a diverse and comprehensive set of solutions tailored to help them get noticed online.“As we move forward, our focus stays on growth, learning, and innovation while delivering creative solutions to clients. Our dedication to our team and customers has driven our historical growth. We look forward to continuing this journey in the ever-evolving digital landscape,” said Matlow.About REM Web Solutions Inc.REM Web Solutions Inc. is a digital transformation company located in Kitchener, ON. They have a 23-year track record of delivering top-notch web design, development, and digital marketing solutions, helping their clients get recognized online. REM Web Solutions Inc. have a strong reputation with over 100 five-star Google reviews and awards for web design excellence. They have recently been nominated for The Greater Kitchener Waterloo Chamber of Commerce 2023 Business Excellence Award.

