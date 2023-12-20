(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Winter Fiesta at Spritzer EcoPark 2023: A Joyful Delight Blending Small Town Magical Charm with Big City Vibes



KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19, 2023 - Get ready to be dazzled as

Spritzer welcomes everyone to Winter Fiesta at Spritzer EcoPark 2023: A Joyful Delight, promising an unforgettable winter celebration! From 18 December 2023 to 14 January 2024, Spritzer EcoPark transforms into a mesmerizing winter wonderland, brimming with festive cheer, twinkling lights, and delightful activities for families.



















Whether you're seeking a meaningful family outing, a romantic escape, or simply a way to embrace the festive spirit, Spritzer EcoPark's Winter Fiesta has something for everyone. Mark your calendars, gather your loved ones, and prepare to be swept away by the magic of the holiday season at Spritzer EcoPark! The breathtaking transformation includes shimmering elfin lights draping the trees, casting a warm glow on winding pathways. Gigantic arches and holiday decor crafted from Spritzer used and rejected materials, to add a touch of whimsical charm. The centrepiece of it all is the magnificent 28-foot-tall Christmas tree, resplendent in all its glory, a dazzling spectacle adorned with sparkling lights and ornaments, crafted from recycled Spritzer bottles!

Festive activities for every age and interest extends beyond the mesmerizing decorations. Experience a flurry of snow from 22-25 December with 15-minute interval sessions starting at 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., and 10:45 p.m.

Besides the“icy fun”, unleash your creativity at the festive craft workshops, engaging in kid-friendly upcycling stations and practicing eco-friendly initiatives by creating unique art and craft, and decorations.

Make merry and challenge your loved ones to a friendly round of mini-golf where every fairway is wintery.

Embark on a heartwarming journey through the park and capture those lasting memories at the festive-themed photo booths. Spritzer encourages you to share your enchanting moments on

Facebook or Instagram , #SEPWinterFiesta2023, and be sure it is a public post. Total likes and creative pose will be selected for to win the prize for best photography.

For more eco-friendly fun find out who has the best“powertrain” in pedal kart. Be merry at the giant outdoor bubble, reminiscent of snow-globes, to put a smile on your face and in your heart. Then refresh with the season's latest chilling flavours at Spritzer's food and beverage booths.

Immerse yourself in the charm of our small-town celebration, where the Winter Fiesta brings the vibrancy and excitement typically associated with big city festivities. From dazzling lights to bustling activities, Spritzer Ecopark becomes a hub of joy, proving that magical moments can happen in the heart of a small community.

Spritzer's commitment to sustainability, through upcycling and recycling, is showcased in their wintery celebrations infused with the season festival. Recycled materials take center stage in the splendid decorations and wondrous activities. This Winter Fiesta full of joy and delight, reminds us to be thoughtful to the planet, and bring peace and goodwill to all.