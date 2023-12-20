(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) WinZO achieves 40% growth in retention rate with CleverTap CleverTap has played a pivotal role in WinZO's journey by providing real-time insights that helped in improving user engagement, contributing to the platform's significant success in India's competitive mobile gaming landscape.



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Dec 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap , the all-in-one engagement platform today announced that mobile gaming platform, WinZO , has achieved 40% growth in retention rate following the CleverTap rollout.



Founded in 2018, WinZO is today at the forefront of India's mobile gaming revolution; the company has over 175 million users, making it the country's largest mobile social gaming platform. WinZO hosts 100+ games across multiple formats in more than a dozen regional languages.

WinZO is dedicated to providing product value and fostering user retention. The challenge was to quickly analyze data to enhance user retention. CleverTap's integrated partnership with WinZO's technology stack, helped nurture more robust customer relationships, bolster user engagement, and increase retention rates. Today, WinZO has 5 billion micro in-app transactions every month, and delivers highly personalized experiences to gamers.

"In the current highly competitive environment, where users have an abundance of options with numerous apps and brands competing for their attention, our goal is to craft experiences that are highly responsive and based on real-time interactions,” said Angad Sehdev, Strategy and Growth, WinZO. He further added,“CleverTap doesn't just provide data; it equips us with the insights, segmentation, and tools needed to execute swiftly. In this kind of an ecosystem, if you're not acting on the data in real time, you lose your user base. You need to understand what the user wants before the user has even expressed the need.”



CleverTap offers comprehensive tracking and analytics, enabling WinZO to gain insights into customer interactions with its products. This real-time feedback on new app updates aids in refining rollout strategies.



Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer, CleverTap said,“Customer retention has always been at the heart of everything we do at CleverTap, and we're thrilled to have helped WinZO increase their retention rates by 40%. It's been an immense pleasure working with WinZO over the last 5 years. Today, they are one of India's largest mobile gaming platforms. This is a result of their deep understanding of customer behavior and the team's ability to deliver on those expectations. As WinZO embarks on an ambitious journey to expand its user base to 700 million and introduce new gaming formats, CleverTap remains a steadfast partner in this tech-driven gaming revolution."



About CleverTap

CleverTap is the all-in-one engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value by helping them create personalized experiences to retain their most valuable customers. The platform empowers businesses to orchestrate experiences for individuals across their lifecycles and design personalized journeys that span a lifetime. It offers analytics that encompasses every aspect of the lifecycle, enabling businesses to measure and optimize each experience in real time. Its unique AI capability is insightful, empathetic, and prescriptive, facilitating smarter and faster decisions. The all-in-one platform unifies experiences from every touchpoint, paving the way for a new era of customer engagement.

The platform is powered by TesseractDBTM – the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.

CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John's, and Tesco.

Backed by leading investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Accel, CDPQ, and 360 One, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, and Jakarta.

About WinZO

WinZO is the largest social gaming and interactive entertainment platform in India with over 175million users from T2-T5 Bharat. Launched in early 2018, the company partners with third-party developers to host games on its Android app, offering users personalized multiplayer gameplay experiences. The platform is available in 12 native languages. WinZO's platform facilitates over 5 billion micro-transactions per month across a portfolio of 100+ games, contributing to 1 in 250 UPI transactions of India happening on WinZO's platform. The company is dedicated to building an enthusiastic community of gamers and gaming influencers in India. WinZO envisions a future where its platform can deliver culturally relevant and enjoyable experiences to the global audiences, monetized through a unique micro-transaction model.

WinZO, a series-C funded venture, has raised $100 million from Marquee gaming and entertainment investors such as Griffin Gaming partners, Courtside ventures, Maker's fund, all of whom made their first investment in the Indian start-up ecosystem through WinZO.

