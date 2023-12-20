TRILLION ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATED SASB 3D SEISMIC WITH NEW STRATIGRAPHIC GAS PROSPECTS

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“ Trillion ” or the “Company ”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce the completion of its 3D seismic reprocessing for the SASB gas field. The Company is now in the process of interpreting the results and tying the results into the existing drilled wells.

Significant improvements in seismic technology since the initial processing of the 2004 seismic data offer enhanced data imaging for reservoir characterization, faults, and reservoir layers. Additionally, the new PSDM seismic volumes & velocity model has uncovered:



Continuous reflectors

Much clearer fault cuts

Amplitude preservation

Improved imaging of subsurface geology and enhanced results of attributes, inversion, and AVO

Higher quality data, allowing for clear visibility of both previously and newly discovered gas channels, revealing thin sand bodies

Validation of the presence of hydrocarbons using different AVO attributes, such as intercepts, gradients, fluid factors, and gas indicators Detection of sweet spots for new gas prospects.

Arthur Halleran CEO of Trillion stated:

"In the dynamic landscape of energy exploration, our reprocessed seismic data has unveiled a promising chapter for the SASB gas field. The revelation of extensive channel sands, particularly in the D and De-E zones, surpasses our earlier understanding of the field. This transformative breakthrough marks a clearer and more expansive vision of our gas prospects. The excitement is palpable as we witness the emergence of previously unseen gas-charged sand channels throughout, setting the stage for a future defined by enhanced exploration success."

Images of the new seismic compared to old seismic as well as an in depth overview can be found here: SASB Seismic Data

About the Company

Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea's first and largest-scale natural gas development projects and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The Company has a 50% interest in 3 high impact oil exploration blocks in S.E. Turkiye. More information may be found on , and our website.

