SRM Launches New Retail Website For Sipwithme Brand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JUPITER, FL, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRM Entertainment, Inc . (Nasdaq: SRM) (the“Company” or“SRM”) a trusted toy and souvenir designer and developer, selling into the world's largest theme parks and entertainment venues, today announced the launch of their SipWithMeCup retail website. The website provides an enhanced user experience while it highlights the Company's in-house marketing team capabilities with new photos and product illustrations. The team captures the functionality and benefits of many of the favorite SipWithMe cups featuring Smurfs & Zoonicorn franchise characters alongside SRM's proprietary, loveable Trend Animal collection.



The new retail website (SipWithMeCup ) provides an enhanced user experience and has been designed with a fresh, user-friendly look and feel. The site promotes SRM's products which builds on the Company's Sip with Me marketing campaign which includes a social media advertising campaign. Sip with Me cups are also sold at Amazon, theme parks, restaurants & other retailers throughout the world.

About SRM Entertainment, Inc.

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom toys and souvenirs for the world's largest theme parks and entertainment venues. The Company provides exclusive custom products that are available worldwide at venues such as Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Studios, SeaWorld and other attractions. Additionally, SRM recently launched its retail product line which includes its patented SMURFS Sip with Me® cups.

