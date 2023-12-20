Fortune Cyber 60 List Spotlights Aqua Security As Standout Startup

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aqua selected to inaugural, elite list of growth stage startups

BOSTON, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced that it has been named to the Fortune Cyber 60 list of the most important venture-backed startups. For the inaugural list, Lightspeed Venture Partners partnered with Fortune to identify the top companies that offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions. Aqua was included in the“growth stage” category for its notable growth over the last year.



To construct the Fortune Cyber 60 list, Lightspeed Venture Partners surveyed more than 300 cybersecurity startups based on market data, including growth rate and ARR, provided by Pitchbook. Lightspeed also nominated companies for consideration based on the investment partners' research and analysis of the cybersecurity market landscape. Notable growth highlights for Aqua over the last year include a 65% increase in new business in H1 and channel-driven revenue doubling year-over-year.

As part of the announcement, Lightspeed also released its 2023 CISO Survey results , which showed robust growth ahead for cloud security as more companies move“mission critical” workloads to the cloud. This data validates Aqua's continued momentum and growing demand for its cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) - the industry's first integrated solution. Aqua helps customers see and stop attacks across the entire application lifecycle, from code to cloud.

“From day one, Aqua's mission has been to protect applications in the cloud,” said Dror Davidoff, CEO and cofounder at Aqua.“As a partner to our customers on their digital transformation journeys, we're able to understand and anticipate their challenges, which guides our innovation. Aqua's exclusive ability to help companies see and stop cloud native attacks in real time is a driving force behind our rapid growth. Our inclusion in this inaugural list of trailblazers validates our approach and continued success.”

Demand for Aqua's industry-leading technology has led to consistent growth and market leadership. The company now secures the cloud deployments of 40% of the Fortune 100 companies, and a total of more than 500 enterprise customers across 40 countries, with individual customers scanning up to 10 billion images annually. Aqua now serves six of the top 10 banks in North America, and six of the top seven banks in Canada, making it the leading cloud native security provider for the financial services industry.

Along with this accolade, Aqua was also recently named a leader on GigaOm's Radar for Container Security , an Overall Leader in the 2023 KuppingerCole Software Supply Chain Security (SSCS) Leadership Compass and was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud-Native . The company was also a CISO Choice Awards winner in the Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) category, and was named“Enterprise Cloud Security Solution Provider of the Year” in the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.

