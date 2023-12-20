Silanna Semiconductor To Attend CES Where Advanced Power Conversion Technology Will Feature In Award-Winning Charger

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mark Drucker, C.E.O. Silanna SemiconductorSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Silanna Semiconductor , The Power Density Leader, will be attending CES 2024 from January 9th - 12th 2024 to show visitors its latest high-efficiency power conversion technologies. These include an innovative ACF (active clamp flyback) solution that features in the Vinpower iXCharger universal charging and storage cube, the recipient of a CES 2024 Innovation award.Silanna's range of CO2 Smart Power AC/DC and DC/DC converter semiconductors includes ultra-compact, high-frequency point of load DC/DC converters and the world's first fully integrated ACF controllers, which can operate at efficiencies of up to 95%. The company also offers a full range of reference designs and evaluation boards that simplify and speed the design, prototyping and commercialization of CO2 Smart Power solutions in applications including travel adapters, laptop adapters, appliance power, smart metering, computing, lighting, industrial power, and display power.Developed through a strategic alliance with Silanna Semiconductor, the Vinpower iXCharger is the first universal charging plus storage cube, offering the ability to charge and provide extended storage memory for virtually all smartphones, tablets, and laptop computers. By combining a compact 65W GaN-based power charger with up to 1.5TB storage, the iXCharger reduces e-waste and redundancy, creating an environmentally conscious universal 2-in-1 solution for both charging and secure backup and storage.As a recipient of a CES Innovation Award, the charger will be shown in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2024, as well as at Vinpower's CES booth (Central Hall, booth # 16646).“CES is a key event for meeting our global customers,” says Mark Drucker C.E.O. Silanna Semiconductor.“The fact that one of these customers has created a CES award winning technology based on our power conversion design further underlines how our CO2 Smart Power portfolio helps OEMs to create solutions that address challenging performance, size and environmental credentials.”CES visitors looking to arrange a meeting with Silanna Semiconductor can enquire by emailing mdrucker@silanna,com or ....About Silanna SemiconductorThe Power Density Leader. Delivering on the ultimate Power Management challenge of best-in-class power density and efficiency performance that delights customers with unprecedented BoM savings. Silanna Semiconductor's AC/DC and DC/DC power converter ICs are driving key innovations in Travel Adapters, Laptop Adapters, Appliance Power, Smart Metering, Computing, Lighting, Industrial Power, and Display Power utilizing the latest digital and analog control and device technologies. In addition to our global engineering sales force, customers are supported by regional design centers and online tools. 'Power Density Hero' is an online design tool where customers input their power needs and instantly receive a complete design, schematic, and 'Bill of Materials' (BOM). The Asian Center of Excellence (ACE) has a dedicated team of power system engineers to support our customers in their application specific design needs.Silanna Semiconductor, with its family of CO2 Smart PowerTM ICs, offers technologies that will benefit the planet and the people on it by delivering best-in-class power density and efficiency.Silanna Semiconductor, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a privately-held semiconductor company, and has global facilities supporting customers with design centers and offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.About Vinpower, Inc.Vinpower is a leading developer of digital storage and duplication equipment, media, and mobile apps. With offices in the USA (corporate HQ), Taiwan, and China, as well as distribution channels around the world, Vinpower can meet the demands and pricing expected in a rapidly expanding global market. As a true manufacturer, Vinpower can create OEM/ODM customized applications and equipment for qualified vendors on a number of levels. Never satisfied with good enough, Vinpower constantly pushes the envelope to develop new features and enhance its existing products to stay in tune with customer needs and expectations.For further information on any or all of Vinpower's line of products, please visit .

