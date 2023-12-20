Danny Degennaro And DDF JAM Records Releases Grateful Dead Family Band Kingfish 2023 Album With Woodstock Single

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Danny Galvano/Michael O'Neill / Steve Shive /Paul Baroli Jr

Danny Galvano / Paul Baroli Jr / Michael O'Neill King Fish Band Live

Danny Galvano "Kingfish Band" Union Fire Hall Album Release

After months of anticipation, the highly awaited album from the Grateful Dead Family band KINGFISH is now available on digital streaming services worldwide.

- Ed Mero DDF Jam RecordsSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- After months of anticipation, the highly awaited album from the Grateful Dead Family band KINGFISH is now available on digital streaming services worldwide. The album features their unique take on the iconic Joni Mitchell song WOODSTOCK, adding to the excitement surrounding its release.KINGFISH, known for their soulful blend of rock, blues, and folk, has been making waves in the music industry since their formation in 2018. The band consists of members from the Grateful Dead community, including, Michael O'Neil, Danny Galvano, Paul Baroli Jr and Steve Shive, who bring their individual talents and experiences to create a sound that is truly one-of-a-kind.The album, which was recorded in various locations across the United States, showcases the band's musical versatility and their ability to captivate audiences with their live performances. Fans can expect to hear a mix of original songs and covers, including their rendition of WOODSTOCK, which has already received high praise from early listeners.Included in the song selection are several songs by late member Danny“Rio” DeGennaro performed by his bandmates from Kingfish,“The Time is Right” and“Seasons” original RIO songs.Who could not recognize“Jump for Joy” a staple of Kingfish tours.KINGFISH's highly anticipated album is a must-listen for fans of the Grateful Dead and anyone who appreciates soulful, authentic music. With its release on digital streaming services worldwide, the band's music is now more accessible than ever before. So, sit back, relax, and let KINGFISH's music take you on a journey through their unique blend of genres. The album is available now, so be sure to check it out and experience the magic of KINGFISH for yourself.For more information on KINGFISH and their latest album, visit their website or follow them on social media. Don't miss out on this exciting release and be sure to catch the band on their upcoming tour dates. With their infectious energy and soulful sound, KINGFISH is sure to leave a lasting impression on music lovers everywhere."Woodstock" Single Release"Seasons" Video ReleaseBooking agent contact ...Ed Mero DDF JAM Records

