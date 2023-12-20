Digital Health Market Is Anticipated To Surpass US$613.889 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 20.05%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The digital health market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.05% from US$170.833 billion in 2021 to US$613.889 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the digital health market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.05%, between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$613.889 billion by 2028.Technological innovations and smart medical device adoption is the primary driving force behind the digital health market rapid growth.Digital health is a comprehensive domain that combines various technologies and disciplines to improve healthcare delivery efficiency. Usage of such technologies reduces inefficiency and improves care quality thereby improving the overall health & fitness services . Wearable device technology, telehealth services, healthcare analytics, mHealth apps, and other digital health platforms are assisting in improving overall diagnostics. Also, the growing emphasis on continuous chronic condition monitoring coupled with lifestyle changes is further creating a demand for innovative solutions that can provide customized and real-time healthcare support. According to the World Health Organization, noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) kill 41 million people per year, accounting for 74% of all deaths worldwide.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, increasing the digital health market growth. For instance, in August 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the G20 India administration disclosed a new global initiative on Digital Health (GIDH) at the Health Ministers Meeting of the G20 Summit, hosted by the Indian government. In November 2022, Teva announced an exclusive partnership with HealthSnap to increase the reach of its respiratory digital health platform.Access sample report or view details:The digital health market, based on technology is segmented into four main categories namely telehealthcare, mHealth, healthcare analytics, and digital health systems. Digital health systems are anticipated to account for a major share of the digital health market.The digital health market, based on components is segmented into three main categories namely software, hardware, and services. The software segment is projected to account for a major share of the digital health market.North America is expected to contribute to a significant share of the digital health market due to the increasing awareness of healthcare and multiple governments' spending to improve the overall healthcare infrastructure. For instance, according to the National Health Expenditure Account (NHEA), In 2022, healthcare spending in the United States increased by 4.1 percent to $4.5 trillion, or $13,493 per person.The research includes coverage of Cerner Corporation, Veradigm LLC, Apple Inc, Telefonica S.A., McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, AT&T, Vodafone Group, and Airstrip Technologies are significant market players in the digital health market.The market analytics report segments the digital health market using the following criteria:.By TechnologyoTele-healthcareomHealthoHealthcare AnalyticsoDigital Health Systems.By ComponentoSoftwareoHardwareoServices.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Cerner Corporation.Veradigm LLC.Apple Inc.Telefonica S.A..McKesson Corporation.Epic Systems Corporation.AT&T.Vodafone Group.Airstrip TechnologiesExplore More Reports:.Healthcare Data Integration Market:.Health And Fitness Services Market:.Mobile Health (mHealth) App Market:

